“It is not that the countries I do not name will not suffer”

I chose the above title from a quote from the latest message from Our Blessed Mother because, over the years that I have been sharing recent messages being issued by credible Catholic mystics, mention of the Philippines (my country) has been almost nil.

The only exception was during Blessed Mother’s apparitions in Lipa, Batangas in 1948 when she warned the Philippines about China. The late Ricardo Cardinal Vidal, in a 2014 letter to the Catholic Bishops” Conference of the Philippines, said one of the secrets of Lipa as revealed to visionary Teresing Castillo, referred to a Chinese move to invade the Philippines and other parts of the world.

But in the most dire messages from Heaven in recent years, warnings of chastisements are cited mostly for only Western countries. Last Aug. 23, though, the Blessed Mother said that countries not mentioned are necessarily spared from chastisements.

Here is the Blessed Mother’s message to third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla on Aug. 23, 2024:

“My beloved children, beloved children of My Immaculate Heart:

“As a Mother who loves you, as a Mother who watches over Her children, I come before you to invite you once again to rethink your life, for each one of you to prepare that inner refuge, and that your conscience, your actions and acts be in accordance with the Will of God reflected in The Commandments, in The Sacraments, in the Works of Mercy, reflected in each step that My Son took on earth.

“Beloved children, you are in the time of plagues and great diseases that will scourge all mankind, but the worst disease, and which has no cure, is the disease of the rejection of God in the life of every human creature. The disease that has no cure is the one that the human creature with his senses and with his word pronounces: "I do not believe in God, I do not love Him, and I do not need Him." That is the worst disease that has no cure. That is why I call you to cleanse yourselves spiritually, to go with quickened steps to the reunion with My Divine Son so that you may ask for forgiveness.

“Children, regarding the viruses that are going to occur in sequence all over the world, you have received from the Paternal House, by Divine Will, the medicines that you possess in nature to combat these diseases. If you use other medicines, it will be My Son who will decide; but you possess the medicines that We have given you by Divine Will so that you can fight and heal the diseases that are coming and those already on Earth at this moment, infecting My children.

“When you do not possess oils to have the mixture of what is necessary to treat an illness, look for some of the main plants and put them on with faith, because if you say with faith to a mountain to move, it will move; if you say with faith to My Divine Son to heal you, He will heal you.

“Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart: Pray for the United States, its soil is going to shake strongly, children. Mexico will suffer strongly from an earthquake of a high magnitude.

“Pray for the United States for it will suffer war. Pray little children for the whole world, pray for Chile. Chile will suffer a great earthquake of great magnitude.

“HOW WE HAVE WARNED YOU, CHILDREN, AND YOU HAVE NOT BELIEVED! AT THIS MOMENT YOU WILL SEE THESE WARNINGS COME TRUE BEFORE YOUR VERY EYES.

“Pray for the Antilles, My children, pray for blood will flow and they will be shaken strongly before the great earthquake.

“Pray My children for South America, blood will flow in several countries. They will suffer before the specter of communism, which will be crushed, and the peoples will soon be liberated.

“Pray, for a tsunami will come to South America and My children will suffer for it.

“Pray My children, pray for France, she will see the blood of her children flowing in the streets, for France has gravely offended God the Father. It has been the cradle for a few days of the Antichrist who has sickened the minds of the youth. Pray My children, for Spain is invaded from within, I mourn for it.

“England suffers from war. Italy suffers from war and is shaken as the first target of the Antichrist. Russia will suffer, greatly suffer.

“My little children, and it is not that the countries I do not name will not suffer because all will be purified, all will be purified, some more than others, but you will feel the war and will live it in the flesh.

“Pray My children, for My children of Ukraine.

“How much pain and suffering a single creature causes to a country! How many innocent people have perished, not only in Ukraine, but also in Russia, and how many are prepared by the great powers to fight in an instant, with a single call.

“I NEED AS A MOTHER THAT THE CHILDREN OF MY SON BE LIGHTED CANDLES THAT ARE NOT EXTINGUISHED BY PRAYING WITH THE WORD, WITH THE HEART AND PRAYING WITH THEIR DEEDS.

“I love you all because ‘I received you all at the foot of the Cross.’

I bless you in the Name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.”