Italy’s Michele Ortolani rules 2026 BingoPlus Philippine ADT Open; Ramos, Mondilla rise as top Filipinos

Italian Michele Ortolani showed the Philippines what world-class golf is all about as he ruled the 2026 BingoPlus Philippine Asian Development Tour Open with a masterful 16-under-par total over a thrilling four-day stretch at the iconic Luisita Golf and Country Club on Saturday, June 20.
One of Italy's best golfers today, the 29-year-old Ortolani finally won his first title after 194 events since going pro in 2015, earning a career breakthrough in the ADT tournament backed by BingoPlus, the number one and most trusted Filipino online entertainment platform.
Making up for a bogey on the seventh hole, Ortolani torched the back nine with birdies on the 10th, 12th and 16th to give him a one-stroke edge for the prestigious tournament title over Chinese Taipei’s Su-Ching Hung (15-under) and Argentina’s Franco Scorzato (14-under).
“I would like to start by thanking Luisita Golf and Country Club, BingoPlus, the ADT, and the National Golf Association of the Philippines, because without you, I would not be here, nobody would be here trying to do our best,” said Ortolani, who is now USD 17,500 richer after taking the biggest share of the USD 100,000 purse as tournament champion.
“It’s been an unforgettable week, very hot and still adapting to this, but I would say I did really well. I would like to thank everybody at home. My family, I just had a call with them. They had no sleep because literally it’s nighttime. Everything has been a group effort. Thank you very much.”
Though a bit disappointed with his finish, Sean Ramos lived up to lofty expectations nonetheless with an 11-under-par total to finish as the top-ranked Filipino with a share of fifth to clinch a spot in the 2026 BingoPlus Philippine Open by the International Series in November later this year.
“I was feeling confident from the start in my first two holes, but I just got cold again, hot again, then cold again. Hopefully next time I can stay out throughout the rounds,” he said.
Joining him in the prestigious tournament is Luisita course record holder Clyde Mondilla, who rolled a four-under-par 68 to finish at an eight-under total for a share of 11th place in the finale.
Though 47-year-old Angelo Que had a better tournament finish at 10-under total, the veteran already had an outright berth to the 2026 BingoPlus Philippine Open, thus giving way for the 32-year-old Mondilla, who set the Luisita record of eight-under-par 64 back in 2018.
With the historic partnership between BingoPlus and the ADT done and dusted, ADT General Manager Ken Kudo could not have asked for more as a partner from the DigiPlus-owned platform, which already had experience as a major sponsor in previous tournaments.
“Thank you very much, BingoPlus. A big, warm thank you from the Asian Development Tour. It means a tremendous amount to us and to the players,” the amiable executive said.
“The support that we received from BingoPlus by creating this tournament with a prize purse of (USD) 100,000 here in the Philippines not only goes a long way for the livelihood of the players, but also for them to be able to chase their dreams.”
Asked about the prospect of more collaborations in the future, Kudo’s answer was simple and direct to the point, after having seen how BingoPlus elevated Philippine golf onto the world stage and turned local talent to national pride:
“Yes, absolutely. Bring it on.”
About DigiPlus Interactive Corp.
DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines. It introduced the leading platforms BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, widely known for their engaging interactive gaming and sports entertainment experiences. DigiPlus also operates GameZone, with more to come. For more information visit .
About BingoPlus
BingoPlus is the Philippines' leading and most comprehensive digital entertainment platform. It has redefined digital gaming in the country. Launched in January 2022, it introduced the first-ever interactive, live-streaming digital bingo platform. BingoPlus is an affiliate of DigiPlus Interactive Corp. and is an advocate for responsible gaming. BingoPlus is licensed by PAGCOR. For more information, visit.