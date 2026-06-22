Italy’s Michele Ortolani rules 2026 BingoPlus Philippine ADT Open; Ramos, Mondilla rise as top Filipinos

Making up for a bogey on the seventh hole, Ortolani torched the back nine with birdies on the 10th, 12th and 16th to give him a one-stroke edge for the prestigious tournament title over Chinese Taipei’s Su-Ching Hung (15-under) and Argentina’s Franco Scorzato (14-under).

“I would like to start by thanking Luisita Golf and Country Club, BingoPlus, the ADT, and the National Golf Association of the Philippines, because without you, I would not be here, nobody would be here trying to do our best,” said Ortolani, who is now USD 17,500 richer after taking the biggest share of the USD 100,000 purse as tournament champion.

“It’s been an unforgettable week, very hot and still adapting to this, but I would say I did really well. I would like to thank everybody at home. My family, I just had a call with them. They had no sleep because literally it’s nighttime. Everything has been a group effort. Thank you very much.”

Though a bit disappointed with his finish, Sean Ramos lived up to lofty expectations nonetheless with an 11-under-par total to finish as the top-ranked Filipino with a share of fifth to clinch a spot in the 2026 BingoPlus Philippine Open by the International Series in November later this year.