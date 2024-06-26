ITCZ, easterlies to bring rain showers across PH

MANILA – Rain showers are likely to dampen most parts of the country on Wednesday due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and the easterlies, the weather bureau said.

Caraga and Davao Region will have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, while the rest of Mindanao will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the ITCZ.

"Most of the isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will occur in the afternoon or evening," Obet Badrina of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

PAGASA forecast the easterlies to bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Aurora, and Quezon, and isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of the archipelago.

Flash floods and landslides are possible during moderate to heavy rains and severe thunderstorms, PAGASA added.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue to prevail nationwide.

Badrina said no weather disturbance would develop or enter the country in the next three days. (PNA)