ITCZ, easterlies to bring rains across PH

MANILA – Almost all areas in the country are forecast to get rain showers on Wednesday due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and the easterlies, the weather bureau said.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the ITCZ will prevail across Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas.

Central Luzon will have the same weather condition due to the easterlies.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. weather bulletin.

The rest of the country will have isolated rain showers due to the ITCZ and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said severe thunderstorms could also cause flash floods or landslides.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue to prevail across the archipelago.

PAGASA said no tropical cyclone was monitored inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. (PNA)