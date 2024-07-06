ITCZ, easterlies to bring scattered rains over most of PH Saturday

MANILA – The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and the easterlies will bring scattered or isolated rains across the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the two weather systems will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Mimaropa, Quezon, and the Bicol Region.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides can occur during moderate to at times heavy rains or during severe thunderstorms, PAGASA warned.

The entire archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 25°C to 32°C; Baguio City, 16°C to 25°C; Tuguegarao City, 24°C to 35°C; Laoag City, 25°C to 32°C; Legazpi City, 26°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 30°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 32°C; SBMA, 24°C to 33°C; Metro Davao, 24°C to 32°C; and Zamboanga City, 25°C to 32°C. (PNA)