ITCZ to bring scattered rain showers in most parts of PH Friday

MANILA – The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers over Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao on Friday, the weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, the Bicol Region, the Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula would get cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The provinces of Aurora and Quirino will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The ITCZ will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers to the rest of Mindanao.

Localized thunderstorms will dampen the rest of Luzon, which will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. (PNA)