It’s Christmas at Filinvest Mimosa Plus

CLARK FREEPORT--The season of sparkle and joy is officially on at Filinvest Mimosa Plus.

To usher in the most wonderful time of the year, Filinvest Mimosa Plus Leisure City lit up its bigger-than-life Christmas Tree and dazzling Christmas lights last October 27 along with its partners Quest Plus Conference Center Clark, Golf Ridge Private Estate, and Mimosa Plus Golf Course.

Dubbed “Stellar Christmas,” the festivity anchors on Pampanga's rich culture and tradition, known as the Christmas capital of the Philippines.

The lighting ceremonies were led by Department of Tourism in Central Luzon Regional Director Richard Daenos, Golf Ridge Project Development Manager Bonna Crisostomo, First Vice President for Townships Don Ubaldo, Filinvest Alabang Inc., President and CEO Catherine Ilagan, CDC president and CEO Atty. Agnes Devanadera, Quest Plus Clark, and Mimosa Plus Golf General Manager Michael Gapin, LIPAD CEO Noel Manankil, and CIAC President and CEO Array Perez.

“Looking back, from a development solely built for leisure, we have expanded into a fully integrated community that offers a complete live-work-play lifestyle,” Ubaldo shared adding, “Our leisure city, of course, wouldn't be as vibrant without the community. With all the many marathons, food markets, bike clinic pop-ups, and other community events that we’ve seen throughout this year, tonight is one of the most special. We have transformed the outdoors with Christmas decor and will mount festive weekend activities to bring families and friends together this holiday season."

After the lighting ceremonies, hotel officials and guests were serenaded by the Angeles University Foundation Concert Chorus and OPM Showbiz Royalty Karylle, and wowed by a dazzling fireworks display.

The Christmas decors at Filinvest Mimosa Plus’ Acacia Open Grounds are open to everyone until January 6, 2024, from 6PM to 9PM.

Filinvest Mimosa Plus sustains the holiday thrill with exciting activities in the coming months, which are open for everyone – from families and friends – to enjoy and bond over.