Jagat Coin Hunt Goes Viral in the Philippines

A growing number of people across cities in the Philippines, especially in Metro Manila, are taking part in a location-based event called the “Jagat Coin Hunt.”

In recent weeks, people have been seen walking through streets, parks, and commercial areas while looking at their phones and occasionally stopping to look around. The event has also gained traction on social media, where posts about the experience continue to spread. According to organizers, more than 800,000 people have joined the “Coin Hunt” event.

Through the app’s map feature, participants can view badge icons at various locations and follow clues to narrow down search areas. As the circle shrinks, they attempt to pinpoint the exact spot. Some badges are hidden in real-world locations, accessible via unique identifiers or redemption codes. In most cases, the first person to find a badge can claim the reward.