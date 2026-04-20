Jagat Coin Hunt Goes Viral in the Philippines

A growing number of people across cities in the Philippines, especially in Metro Manila, are taking part in a location-based event called the “Jagat Coin Hunt.”
In recent weeks, people have been seen walking through streets, parks, and commercial areas while looking at their phones and occasionally stopping to look around. The event has also gained traction on social media, where posts about the experience continue to spread. According to organizers, more than 800,000 people have joined the “Coin Hunt” event.
Through the app’s map feature, participants can view badge icons at various locations and follow clues to narrow down search areas. As the circle shrinks, they attempt to pinpoint the exact spot. Some badges are hidden in real-world locations, accessible via unique identifiers or redemption codes. In most cases, the first person to find a badge can claim the reward.
Unlike traditional forms of online entertainment, the experience depends on real-world movement and split-second decisions. Participants often move back and forth across city blocks, adjusting their interpretations of clues and, at times, retracing their steps to reassess the situation.
User experiences appear to vary significantly. For many participants, the event offers a fresh way to explore the city. “It feels like a puzzle layered onto the city,” one user wrote on social media. “You think you’re close, but once the circle shrinks, you realize you have to rethink everything.”
Others highlight the event’s social aspect. Small groups often move together, discussing clues and testing different interpretations, sometimes circling the same area multiple times to pinpoint the exact location.
However, not all feedback has been positive. Some participants point out that the process can be time-consuming, particularly when multiple participants converge on the same search zone, making the badge harder to find.
“Walking for a long time without finding anything is quite common,” one participant shared. “But you do end up going to places you wouldn’t normally visit.”
The event is also changing the feel of public spaces. In some areas, groups gathering around potential badge locations draw passersby’s attention and spark spontaneous interactions.
User-generated content has also helped fuel the event’s visibility. Posts range from near-misses and failed attempts to moments of discovery, reinforcing both the unpredictability and the appeal of the experience.
More broadly, this type of hybrid event, blending digital navigation with physical exploration, reflects an evolving relationship between people and urban space. Rather than serving merely as a backdrop for movement, the city becomes part of the experience itself.
While rewards remain a motivating factor, they are not the sole driver of participation. For many, the appeal lies in the experience itself: navigating uncertainty, collaborating with others, and enjoying small moments of discovery along the way.
As similar experiences continue to expand, the sight of people scanning streets with their phones may become increasingly common in some cities across the Philippines. These events may also gain momentum as a new form of entertainment among younger audiences.