Jamco commits P600-M for Clark expansion: CIAC

The Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) and Jamco Philippines Inc. (JPI) have forged a lease agreement on June 23, 2026, marking a major expansion of the aircraft interiors manufacturer’s operations at the Clark Aviation Capital.

The agreement was signed by CIAC President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Alcazar and JPI President Giovanni Atzei at the CIAC Office.

The lease agreement formalizes JPI’s continued presence and expansion in Clark, underscoring the company’s confidence in the country as a strategic location for aerospace manufacturing and reinforcing CIAC’s vision of developing Clark into a premier aviation and aerospace hub in the region.

Under the agreement, JPI has committed to invest at least P600 million within the first three years, with the expanded facility expected to be fully operational by 2028.

“This is more than an expansion of capacity; it is an elevation of capability,” Alcazar said.

“It positions Clark as a strategic manufacturing hub within the global aerospace industry and further demonstrates that world-class aerospace production can be proudly accomplished in the Philippines,” he added.

JPI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jamco Corporation, a Japanese company headquartered in Tokyo. Its primary business is the manufacture of aircraft parts and equipment, including advanced aircraft interior components supplied to the global aerospace industry.

The company has operated in Clark for the past 15 years and supports the global supply chains of leading aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing. Through the expansion, Jamco intends to strengthen its operations in Clark to better serve its international clients and meet growing market demand.

As part of the expansion, the company will transition from partial assembly operations previously undertaken in Japan to full and final assembly in Clark.

Finished products will be shipped directly to Airbus facilities in Toulouse, France, and Boeing facilities in South Carolina and Seattle, Washington.

Alcazar said the project would not only bring substantial capital investment but also create significant employment opportunities and further strengthen the country’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

“Beyond the capital investment, Jamco Philippines’ plan to double its production capacity is expected to generate thousands of skilled and sustainable jobs, contribute to regional economic growth, and strengthen the local talent base needed to support the country’s expanding aerospace manufacturing industry,” he said.

Jamco’s workforce is projected to grow from approximately 450 employees to as many as 1,400 personnel upon completion of the expansion.

“This sends a strong message to the global investment community that Clark continues to offer the infrastructure, talent, business environment, and long-term vision required by high-value industries,” Alcazar added.

The renewed partnership between CIAC and JPI supports the national government’s efforts to transform the Clark Civil Aviation Complex into the “Clark Aviation Capital”, an integrated ecosystem for aviation, logistics, commerce, and sustainable urban development aimed at driving long-term economic growth.