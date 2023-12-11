Janella Salvador almost rejected her role in "Mallari"

Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador, at first, hesistated to accept her role in her latest horror flick "Mallari" - a Piolo Pascual starrer.

In her previous films, Janella has dojne lots of horror films. She got scared tobe type-casted in the genre.

"To be honest with you, before I accepted this film, sabi ko sa sarili ko parang gusto ko munang magpahinga sa horror kasi parang nata-type cast na rin ako sa mga horror, explains Janella during the Mediacon of Mallari held inh Dec 1,2023 at the Cinema 5 of Mall Of Asia.

"My first film was 'Haunted Mansion', it was horror. I did 'Bloody Crayons,' it's also slasher film , 'Killer Bride'. Parang naging tuluy-tuloy yung horror, hindi siya nawalaand I said gusto ko nang magpahinga.

However, her role as Piolo's partner plus the script urged her to push through with the said film.

"As soon as I read the script, sabi ko, this is something na hindi ko puwedeng palampasin. It's so well written. it's very detailed and beautifully written.

"Kinabahan ako ng sight kasi hindi ko lang makakatrabaho dito si Papa P. partner ko siya rito. Kinabahan ako pero I couldn't let it pass.' she added.

Meanwhile, Janella is all praises for Piolo and the crews edicationfor the historic film.

"He has accomplished so much... pero nung nasa set na kami never kong naramdaman na Piolo siya. He's very generous. I could also see him working hard for this role'" she mussed.

"Lahat kami rito parang we're all really just trying to portray our roles na pantay-pantay kami and we worked very hard for this film.

"Mallari" is one of the official entries for this years Metro Manila Film Festival which kicks off on Dec 25.

***

Andrea Brillantes kept mum regarding the break up of Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo.

Rumors had it that Andrea was allegedly then third wheel involvedminthe said split up.

In an interview with News5 Andrea refused to comment on the issue.

She said she was busy with her series "Senior High" and life goes on for her.

"Di pa pueede mag-stop . Ang dami pa akong dapat gawin in life. Mzdami pa akong dapat bayaran.

Andrea's social media accounts has been flooded with nasty comments from her bashers.

According to Andrea her role in "Senior High" inspired her to fight zgainst all the critics and bashers.

"Siya'y laging palaban, siya'y laging sumusugod. Pero doon mo rin maaaral na hindi dapat sumusugod ka lang parati, dapat nag-i-strategize ka rin.

"And pina-process mo muna yung emotions mo." She stressed.