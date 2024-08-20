Janine Gutierrez and Jericho Rosales spotted kissing

Rumors had it that Janine Gutierrez was spotted kissing Jericho Rosales in a bar somewhere in Katipunan in Quezon City.

Lotlot de Leon (Janine's mom) laughed about the issue.

She said the kissing never happened that night.

"Hahaha! Oo nga, nakakatuwa, nakakaloka, hindi naman totoo yun, nandun tayong lahat.

"Nakakatuwa, kasi si Echo (Jericho Rosales) magkasama kami nung launch ng kanta ni Diego (Lotlot's son and Janine's brother) sa isang bar sa katipunan.

"I was really surprised that he came, so nakakatuwa. I was surprised. I was touched. Nagpakita siya and sumuporta, so nakakatuwa, I'm very thankful," she added.

What was Lotlot's reaction when she heard about the news?

"Oo, hindi ko alam, nakakatawa, hindi ko alam kung saan nila, na-shock ako. Kasi nandun ako the whole time, so wala naman akong nakita na kissing or anything na ganyan, and you know Janine is, hindi, e, hindi siya ganun."

Janine and Echo are both doing an upcoming drama series "Lavender Fields" where Lotlot will be guesting. Obviously, they are working together, so, oftentimes they will be seen together.

"Well, they're both single, so nakikita ko nga na they're always together. That's good if they're trying to get to know each other. There's nothing wrong with that, they're both single, they're both adults, they're both mature individuals, so, yeah!. There's really nothing wrong with it," Lotlot said.

How would she react if Echo asks for her permission to court her daughter?

"'That's not up to me, but thank you for asking permission'. Di ba, nakakatuwa na parang humingi ng paalam or mag-abiso, hindi ba Nakakatuwa yun, so if eventually they are really dating, then I trust Janine, I trust her decision," she explained.

What if one day Janine comes to her and says she already wants to start her own family?

"Nasa marrying age na siya, if she finds the right man for her with all the qualifications na hinahanap niya, bakit hindi?Well, alam mo, basta ako, kung nakikita ko na tinatrato yung anak ko nang maayos, na may respeto, na aalagaan siya nang mabuti at mamahalin at magiging tapat, bakit hindi?" Lotlot said.

"Again, I trust my daughter's decision" she added.