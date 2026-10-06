Japanese business leaders eye Luzon Economic Corridor

More than 200 Japanese business leaders and senior executives explored investment opportunities in the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) during a two-city Philippine investment roadshow held in Osaka on October 1 and Tokyo on October 5, 2026.

Led by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry–Philippine Trade and Investment Center (DTI-PTIC) and the Philippine Embassy in Japan, the Philippine Investment Forum-Japan showcased opportunities in advanced manufacturing, logistics, energy, digital infrastructure and other high-value industries.

The LEC connects Subic Bay, Clark, Metro Manila and Batangas. It is being developed to improve connectivity, strengthen supply chains, expand energy and digital infrastructure, and support high-value industries.

DTI-PTIC Osaka Commercial Counsellor and Director Michael Alfred Ignacio presented the Philippine investment climate in Osaka, while DTI-PTIC Tokyo Commercial Counsellor Froilan Emil Pamintuan delivered a similar presentation in Tokyo.

BCDA and its partner agencies also presented investment opportunities across strategic economic zones, including Clark, Subic, Poro Point, Camp John Hay and Metro Manila.

Participating entities included the Clark Development Corporation, Clark International Airport Corporation, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, John Hay Management Corporation, Poro Point Management Corporation and LIPAD Corporation.

Private-sector partners Science Park of the Philippines and Filinvest Land also joined the roadshow.

InfiniVAN, Marubeni Corporation and Kansai Electric Power Company shared business perspectives and Philippine investment experiences.

BCDA President Joshua M. Bingcang said Japan has been a partner in the Philippines’ industrial development and the LEC provides opportunities to deepen economic ties.

“As global supply chains evolve, we want the Philippines to be a reliable, high-value partner for Japanese companies—one where they can build long-term operations, develop local talent, work with Filipino suppliers, and participate in industries that will shape the future of the region,” Bingcang said.

The roadshow highlighted opportunities in aviation, logistics, manufacturing, digital infrastructure, energy, water and wastewater facilities, and the proposed advanced manufacturing park in New Clark City.

BCDA Executive Vice President and COO Gisela Z. Kalalo said the government is now focused on leveraging the corridor’s infrastructure to strengthen industrial linkages and supply chains.

The LEC was launched in 2024 by the Philippines, the United States and Japan as the first Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI) economic corridor in the Indo-Pacific. Its coalition has expanded to include other partner countries supporting resilient supply chains, infrastructure connectivity, energy security and sustainable economic growth.