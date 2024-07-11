Jasmin Bungay from Pampanga is Bb Pilipinas-Globe 2024

Jasmin Bungay from Pampanga recently won the 2024 Bb Pilipinas-Globe.

Fifteen semi finalists were chosen among the 40 candidates in the 60th Bb Pilipinas Grand Coronation Night 2024 held last July 7, 2024 at the Araneta Coliseum.

It was a historical event for the BBP as it pays tribute to the past pageant winners since its first pageant in 1964.

Four of our Miss Universe winners were present in the momentous event were Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz, Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

The hosts for the evening were also past winners of the pageant like Catriona Gray with Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner up Nicole Cordoves, Miss Universe 2014 semi finalist MJ Lastimosa, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, and Miss World 2nd Princess Ruffa Gutierrez.

The all-women panel of judges were composed of Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, and Pia Wurtzbach, with Beautederm CEO Rei Anicoche-Tan, Miss International 2013 Bea Rose Santiago, Akari Chargers Volleyball Player Fifi Sharma, Miss International 2023 Andrea Rubio, and BBP Charities Inc (BPCI) co-chairperson Conchitina Bernardo.

Jasmin was the 10th candidate called during the question and answer portion.

Her question came from Gloria Diaz.

"If you were given 30 minutes to talk to the public, what would you talk about?"

Jasmin answered that she wants to talk about SOGIESC Bill (which means sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics, and the bill wanted to eliminate discrimination in the LGBTQIA +. Community in the country.

She explained "Because in this celebrations such as pageants, this community has contributed so much. And in this regard, we can give back to them, by supporting this cause. Because as an individual, it is our responsibility that we ensure that everyone is treated equally despite their SOGIE."

Other winners were 2nd runner up Trisha Martinez from Pila, Laguna; 1st runner up Christal Jean Dela Cruz from Zambales; and Bb Pilipinas International Myrna Esguerra from Abra.

Special awards were awarded to Bb Urban Smile - Myrna Esguerra, Bb Philippine Airlines-Myrna Esguerra, Bb Cream Silk-Christsl Jean Dela Cruz, Bb Pizza Hut-Christal Jean Dela Cruz, Bb Ever Bilena-Christal Jean Dela Cruz, Bb Beautederm-Christal Jean Dela Cruz, Manila Bulletin Reader's Choice-Kim Velasco De Luna, Face of Binibini- Ma. Flordeliza Mabao, Bb Friendship-Roselyn Avardo,

Best in National Costume were Myrna Esguerra, Zianah Joy Famy, Myrea Manely Caccam, Joyce Anne Garduque, Monica Acuno.

Myrna Esguerra won the title of Best in Swimsuit and Best in Long Gown awards.