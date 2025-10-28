JBL hospital warns public vs fake medical certificates

The Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (JBLMGH) has warned the public against the use and circulation of fake medical certificates bearing the hospital’s name and letterhead.

In an advisory, JBLMGH urged government agencies and offices to exercise caution and verify documents submitted to them.

“Mahigpit naming ipinapayo sa publiko at sa lahat ng kinauukulang ahensya na maging maingat at magsagawa ng wastong beripikasyon sa pagiging totoo at tunay ng anumang medical certificate o record na ipinapakita o isinusumite sa inyong mga opisina,” the statement read.

The hospital said that fake medical certificates are sometimes being used to request medical assistance from government agencies or to post misleading claims on social media.

The JBLMGH reminded the public that falsifying or using fake medical certificates and records is a punishable offense.

“Paalala po na ang paggamit, paggawa, o pagsusumite ng mga pekeng medical certificate o record ay labag sa batas at maaaring magdulot ng kaukulang legal na aksyon laban sa mga sangkot na indibidwal,” it added.

For verification or inquiries, the public may coordinate with the hospital’s Health Information Management Department (HIMD) through hims@jblmgh.doh.gov.ph.