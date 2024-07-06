JBL multi-specialty center eyed in San Simon town

SAN SIMON — A new Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital Ambulatory Surgical and Multi-Specialty Center (JBLMGH-ASMSC) is eyed to be opened in this municipality by September.
This was announced by Acting Mayor Romanoel “Dading” Santos following his courtesy call to Governor Dennis Pineda and Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda upon his temporary assumption to office.
Santos said that he initially planned to open the existing municipal infirmary, which has remained non-operational for years despite its completion.
Vice Governor Pineda suggested linking the infirmary to the JBLMGH for its new ASMSC, Santos added.
“Mas maganda ang naging idea ni Vice Gov Nanay kasi wala ng gagastusin ang munisipyo para mabuksan na ang infirmary namin. ‘Yung dapat na pondo para mabuksan namin ‘yung infirmary ay gagamitin nalang sa ibang programa,” Santos said.
Once opened, the acting mayor said the JBLMGH-ASMSC in San Simon will provide outpatient services such as urgent care for non-admissible patients, ambulatory surgical procedures, consultation clinics, and laboratory and diagnostic services.
“Para sa mga kailangan maconfine or admit talaga, meron naman tayo ambulansya na laging on-standby doon,” Santos said.
He added that opening the infirmary was his top priority when he assumed the role of acting mayor.
Santos said the hospital is aligned with his advocacy of assisting fellow Simonians in their healthcare needs.
“Malaking boost ito sa ating health program kung saan regular ‘yung medical mission natin na nagbibigay libreng gamot at blood chemistry, at assistance for medical procedures. Kapag nag-open na ang JBLMGH-ASMSC ay hindi na kailangan lumayo at makipagsiksikan ng mga Simonians para sa kalidad na medical service,” Santos said.