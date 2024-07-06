JBL multi-specialty center eyed in San Simon town

SAN SIMON — A new Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital Ambulatory Surgical and Multi-Specialty Center (JBLMGH-ASMSC) is eyed to be opened in this municipality by September.

This was announced by Acting Mayor Romanoel “Dading” Santos following his courtesy call to Governor Dennis Pineda and Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda upon his temporary assumption to office.

Santos said that he initially planned to open the existing municipal infirmary, which has remained non-operational for years despite its completion.