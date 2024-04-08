JBL opens human rabies isolation room

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The first Human Rabies Isolation Room in Central Luzon opened at the Jose B. Lingad Memorial and General Hospital (JBLMGH) in this city on Friday.

Dr. Monserrat Chichioco, Medical Center Chief of JBLMGH, said the establishment of the new health facility signifies advancement in service delivery of rabies management.

She said the program focuses on providing specialized needs to infected individuals with compassion and dignified palliative care.

"It also aims to strengthen the protection and improve safeguarding of families and communities against the threat of rabies," she added.

Dr. Corazon Flores, director of the Department of Health Region III (DOH-3), stressed the importance of improving health facilities and advancing health services in the region.

"We aim to provide a more holistic approach and expanded management of priority health issues in the region including rabies," she said.

Flores added that the establishment of the Human Rabies Isolation Room is a boost to the Universal Health Care program of the government.

“Hindi po lahat ng DOH Hospitals ay may ganitong Isolation Facility. We are taking steps to go beyond the basic requirements to ensure that we are at par with the needs of our communities. This is a testament of JBLMGH’s commitment to being a trailblazer and a model of excellence in providing comprehensive, responsive, and person-centered care as a response to our strides towards the attainment of Universal Health Care and our drives towards a Healthy Pilipinas kung saan Bawat Buhay Mahalaga," she said.