JBL Santo Tomas to open by March

STO. TOMAS — The Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (JBLMGH) Ambulatory Surgical and Multispecialty Center (ASMC) located in this town is set to open by March of this year.

The opening of JBLMGH-ASMC will mark the first expansion of the health facility’s services beyond its current location in the City of San Fernando.

The building and lot was donated by the local government of Sto. Tomas to the Department of Health (DOH) in 2023 in an aim to boost the medical services for residents of the town and nearby communities.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire inspected the facility on Wednesday to check its readiness ahead of its target opening date.

Vergeire was accompanied by DOH Central Luzon Director Corazon I. Flores, Assistant Regional Director Lailani P. Mangulabnan, and JBLMGH Medical Center Chief Dr. Monserrat S. Chichioco.

“This sought after health facility is planned to be opened to the public this coming March 2024,” Flores said.

Chichioco said the facility will house clinics for medical consultations, radiology, laboratory, dental services and pharmacy.