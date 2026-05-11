JBLMGH bed expansion bill okayed: lawmaker

The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a bill seeking to increase the bed capacity of Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (JBLMGH), according to third district Representative Mica Gonzales.

Gonzales authored House Bill No. 8623 which seeks to expand the hospital’s bed capacity from 1,000 to 1,500.

“Ang gusto natin mas maging komportable ang mga pasyente. Naiintindihan natin ang sitwasyon doon dahil hindi from Pampanga kundi the rest of Region 3 pumupunta doon,” Gonzales said.

The measure also provides for the modernization of hospital facilities and the hiring of additional medical professionals and specialists.

The bill states that “the existing workforce of the JBLMMC shall also be correspondingly increased.”

The Department of Health, in coordination with the Department of Budget and Management and the Civil Service Commission, will determine the additional plantilla positions to be created upon consultation with the hospital administration.

According to Gonzales, the measure aims to strengthen healthcare services in Pampanga and neighboring provinces.

JBLMGH is currently classified as a Level 3 tertiary hospital serving patients in Central Luzon.

The bill still needs Senate approval before it can be transmitted to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for signing into law.

“Nakikipag-usap na po ako sa Senate na sana suportahan nila ang ang JBLMGH. Sana mapirmahan na agad para mapakinabangan na ng mga kababayan natin,” Gonzales said.