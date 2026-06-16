JBLMGH designated DOH Specialty Center for Infectious Diseases

The Department of Health (DOH) has designated the Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (JBLMGH) as a Specialty Center for Infectious Diseases.

The hospital is the 16th specialty center established by the agency across the country.

The DOH said the facility is intended to serve as a referral center for the detection, diagnosis and management of infectious diseases.

The hospital previously operated as a COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Laboratory and Pandemic Subnational Reference Laboratory during the pandemic.

JBMGH has been developed into the Central Luzon Infectious Disease Referral Laboratory, with capabilities for advanced testing and analysis of various infectious diseases.

The DOH said the designation of the hospital is part of the agency's 8-Point Action Agenda, strengthening the country’s preparedness and response to pandemics and other public health emergencies.

The DOH also said patients admitted to the facility will continue to be covered under the government’s Zero Balance Billing policy.