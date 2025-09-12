JBLMGH performs CL’s first robotic surgery

The Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (JBLMGH) has successfully performed the first robotic surgery in Central Luzon.

The procedure, a robotic cholecystectomy, was conducted by surgeons Ryan Quiambao, Armin Mendoza, and Charisse Santos, with anesthesiologist Rose Peregrino.

They were assisted by scrub nurses Lysa Marie Sadie and Antolin Chin, circulating nurse Randy De Vera, and biomedical engineers Steve Olivar and Virgilio Bautista.

According to JBLMGH, the surgery is also the first in the Philippines performed using the SSI Mantra Robotic System, distributed by RBGM Medical Express Sales, Inc.

As of September 11, 2025, three robotic procedures have been completed in the hospital.

The technology is expected to shorten wait times for elective cases, provide clearer and more precise access to difficult-to-reach areas, and reduce post-surgical complications.

The case is covered under the Zero Balance Billing program.