JBLMGH ups life-saving care through 2 facilities

The Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (JBLMGH) just got better. Its surgical instruments now undergo advanced sterilization systems while the supply of its medical-grade oxygen is steady.

The JBLMGH put these life-saving features by using a chunk of its own revenues to install the RUMED (Reprocessing Unit for Medical Devices) and the MOGP (Medical Oxygen Generating Plant).

Opened last March 15, two

new facilities “further reinforce the hospital’s commitment to patient safety, infection control, and uninterrupted delivery of life-saving care,” said Dr. Monserrat Chichioco, chief of the JBLMGH.

She said the demand for a dependable and specialized system for instrument reprocessing has become more critical as surgical services grow.

The JBLMGH, supervised by the Department of Health, has served Central Luzon since 1921 or for 105 years now.

“The DOH has given the JBLMGH unwavering support by providing sufficient budget for operations so the JBLMGH was able to utilize its internal revenue for hospital improvement,” Chichioco said.

She explained that in the RUMED, every medical instrument used in patient care undergoes a strict and carefully monitored sterilization process.

Once sterilized, instruments are transported via designated routes in sealed containers to avoid cross-contamination.

These undergo meticulous cleaning using manual washing, ultrasonic technology, and automated washer-disinfectors.

Each item is thoroughly inspected, arranged, and packaged with chemical indicators before being processed through advanced sterilization systems that eliminate all microorganisms.

To guarantee safety and reliability, strict quality control measures are applied—including ultrasonic testing, washer verification, Bowie-Dick testing, and biological indicators.

“The facility itself is designed with unidirectional workflow, controlled air pressure systems, and specialized sterilization equipment to maintain a clear separation between contaminated and sterile zones.”

The RUMED is located at the Hospital Operations Building while the OGP has its own building behind the Orthopedic Center.

Chichioco said the MOGP “ensures a steady and reliable supply of medical-grade oxygen for patient care” as it can produce oxygen with up to 99.5 percent purity.

The MOGP, she added, generates the equivalent of 400 to 500 cylinders daily to meet JBLMGH’s operational requirements.

“The oxygen output is directly connected to the hospital’s central medical gas pipeline system, supplying wards, intensive care units, operating rooms, and emergency departments,” Chichioco said.

It also features an in-house cylinder refilling system that enhances emergency readiness, reduces operational expenses, and lessens reliance on external suppliers.