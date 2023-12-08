JDN brings cheers to kids with special needs

ANGELES CITY — JDN Realty brought the magic of Christmas to children with special needs and their educators during an outreach program on December 6.

JDN Realty donated a TV and a printer to the Angeles Elementary School Inclusive Learning Resource Center to enhance the learning experience of the students, providing a platform for interactive and engaging educational content.

In recognition of the tireless efforts of the dedicated educators and staff, JDN Realty distributed grocery packs to them.

The company also brought food packs and Pinoy popular mascot Jollibee, creating an atmosphere of warmth and celebration.

This not only brings joy to the children but also foster a sense of togetherness, turning ordinary school days into magical Christmas experiences.

“JDN is a company that built a history grounded on service, integrity, and excellence. It has always been our north star to give back to the community in any way we can. No matter how far we’ve come, we always go back to our roots. Why do we do this, and why does it matter? That’s because we acknowledge the truth: It is with the support and trust of the community that we are able to experience growth and longevity in the industry. The community breathes life into the company,” JDN Realty Group President and Chief Executive Officer Rick N. Wilkerson said.

In return, the DepEd Region III, Schools Division of Angeles City – Angeles Elementary School awarded a certificate of appreciation to JDN for its support to learners with disabilities.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for being with us today and for the gifts you bring for the 293 SNED Learners enrolled this year. We believe that the greatest gift that we could give is time and presence so maraming maraming salamat po,” Camille D. Fuertez, Officer-in-Charge Head Teacher of the Angeles Elementary School Inclusive Learning Resource Center said.

“We are very grateful for the early Christmas gifts from JDN to our learners and teachers as well,” Angeles Elementary School Teacher’s Club president Ernesto I. Quitlong Jr., said.

This Christmas initiative is not just a one-time event but an annual tradition for JDN that involves the collaboration of the management and employees and the local community.

By joining forces, they create a magical environment that goes beyond the classroom, touching the hearts of everyone involved and fostering a sense of unity and shared joy.

In bringing the magic of Christmas to special needs education, JDN exemplifies the true spirit of the holiday season: weaving a tapestry of joy, warmth, and inclusivity that brightens the lives of special needs education children and the entire school community. #