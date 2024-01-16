JDN celebrates 59th anniversary

CLARK FREEPORT — JDN Realty Group (JDN) celebrated its 59 years of service, excellence, and unwavering commitment to its community on January 12, 2024.

JDN is composed of Juan D. Nepomuceno Sons, Inc., Teresa G. Nepomuceno Realty Corporation (TGN), Wespan Development Corporation, and Borealis Corporation.

Founded in 1979, JDN caters to the townspeople’s needs that evolved into a grand vision that will eventually raise the bar in the local entrepreneurial scene and elevate the lifestyle of the community.

President and Chief Executive Officer Rick N. Wilkerson, the driving force behind JDN, thanked his predecessors saying, "I am honored and proud to follow in the footsteps of these visionaries, who put their heart and soul into the business. This, by far, is the most rewarding time of my career, to be able to stand on their shoulders and do my small part in this ‘grand plan.’

Wilkerson is referring to Chairman Emeritus Engr. Peter G. Nepomuceno, Chito S. Nepomuceno, and Arni N. Valdes.

In his speech, Engr. Nepomuceno shared the story of the humble beginnings of his parents Juan D. Nepomuceno and Teresa G. Nepomuceno. It was with their insatiable drive to be of service to the community that they were able to breathe life into one of those celebrated family dynasties that have brought power to society in their respective regions and decentralized power from the nation’s capital.

For his part, Arni Valdes highlighted JDN’s contribution to society saying, “From the very beginning, our mission has been clear, to be more than just a financially successful enterprise but also an organization that helps and has a heart. We constantly look back at the vision of our grandparents who aim to uplift the lives of the people in the community which we call home.”

Through the years, JDN Realty Group has become an integral part of the community's story not just because of the development of retail establishments and office spaces in Nepo Center but also because of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“Our commitment to the community goes beyond profit margins; it is a commitment to shared growth, prosperity, and a better quality of life for all,” he added.

JDN Realty Group is the developer of Nepo Center, homegrown community chain of retail & office spaces Nepo Mall Angeles, Nepo Mart Angeles, Newpoint Mall, The Quad, eNtec1 and eNtec2.

Nepo Center is a mixed-use township located at the heart of Angeles City poised to be the home of Kapampangan cuisine and products. Other businesses include Nepo Mall Dagupan and Nepo Mart Alaminos, both in Pangasinan and soon-to-open Nepo Mall Jaen in Nueva Ecija.