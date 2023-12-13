JDN Realty brings cheers to poor, abandoned kids

CLARK FREEPORT—JDN Realty continues to bring Christmas cheers to children in need.

As part of its corporate social responsibility program, JDN Realty led by its Chief Executive Officer Rick N. Wilkerson held an outreach program at Munting Tahanan ng Nazareth in Barangay Mabiga, Mabalacat City on December 12, Tuesday.

JDN Realty brought sacks of rice, diapers, and cleaning materials for the facility.

JDN Realty was welcomed by Bahay Pag-ibig and Munting Tahanan Apostolate Director Father June Siccion.

Siccion awarded Wilkerson a certificate of appreciation in recognition to JDN Realty’s support to the children’s home.

Munting Tahanan ng Nazareth is a home for the poor, surrendered, abandoned, and children with special needs.

With the promise of continuing a prevailing philanthropic legacy, JDN seeks to return to the facility for the next years to come with more gifts for the children and the personnel.