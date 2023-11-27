JDN Realty Group to host free Christmas ballet show

JDN Realty Group is set to host a free show featuring an all-Filipino Christmas Ballet called "Puso ng Pasko."

JDN will bring the "Puso ng Pasko" show on December 7, 2023, at Hilda Extension, in front of the Angeles Ice Plant, Nepo Center, Angeles City.

The show features an astounding breadth of Filipino works by Filipino National Artists, including a timeless music score arranged by National Artist for Music, Ryan Cayabyab, and a brilliant choreography by a talented group of rising Filipino choreographers under the mentorship of our National Artist for Dance, Alice Reyes.

During its premiere at the Cultural Center of the Philippines in 2022, "Puso ng Pasko" received rave reviews with audiences citing it as, "The quintessential Filipino Christmas ballet" and "The Filipino Nutcracker to be restaged and reinterpreted every year."

The show will hold a Major Luzon Tour in December 2023, with scheduled performances in Angeles City, Pampanga: Muñoz City, Nueva Ecija: Tarlac City, Tarlac; and Iligan City, Isabela; Makati City; and at the Malacañang Palace.

JDN's North Star has always been about helping the community, thus, hosting fundraising events this year in cooperation with the Kuliat Foundation.

JDN has continued to uphold the legacy of values its founders passed on, particularly in realizing its vision and mission. These shared values live on in every decision and pursuit that promises societal progress and improvement of quality of life.