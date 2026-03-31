JDN Realty launches EV charging stations

The JDN Realty Group has launched N-Charge, its electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in several Nepo properties.

The stations are located at Newpoint Mall and eNtec 1 in Nepo Center, Angeles City, and at Nepo Mall and Nepo Mart in Pangasinan.

The project was implemented by the company as electric mobility continues to grow in the Philippines.

By adding EV charging to its developments, JDN Realty said it allows users to charge while working, shopping, or running errands.

During the initial rollout, N-Charge will be free of charge.

The initiative aims to help EV users reduce costs and support wider adoption of electric vehicles.

N-Charge uses a regulated system to manage charging across locations, allowing more users to access the service throughout the day.

The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Martin Kyle Wilkerson, Sustainability Officer; Engr. James Balboa, Facilities Manager; Arni N. Valdes, Chairman of JDN Realty Group; and Trixie N. Valdes, EHS Senior Manager.

With N-Charge, JDN Realty said it continues to update its developments to meet changing mobility needs.