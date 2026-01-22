JDN Realty receives great place to work certification

The JDN Realty Group has received its Great Place to Work Certification.

The firm said the recognition "reflects the everyday experiences, trust, and shared purpose of the people behind the organization."

The certification ceremony, held at Nepo Center, marked JDN Realty Group’s first Great Place to Work badge, effective November 2025 to November 2026.

While the recognition is commonly associated with the BPO industry, JDN said it stands among the few real estate organizations to be certified, highlighting the company’s strong focus on culture, care, and employee experience.

Results from the Great Place to Work assessment show that 87% of employees at Juan D. Nepomuceno Sons, Inc. say it is a great place to work, significantly higher than the 65% average among typical companies in the Philippines.

The survey also highlighted strong engagement, with employees expressing pride in their work, confidence in the tools they are given, and appreciation for how the company contributes to the community.

The Great Place to Work Philippines representatives formally handed over the badge to JDN Realty Group’s leadership, recognizing a workplace shaped by respect, collaboration, and genuine appreciation for its people.

For JDN Realty Group, the certification goes beyond an award. It reflects how employees feel supported in their roles, proud of their work, and connected to the company’s purpose and contribution to the community.

“Ang sukatan po ng isang magandang kumpanya ay hindi kung gaano ito kalaki, kundi kung paano nito inaalagaan ang mga taong bumubuo rito,” said Aaron Jeffrey Montenegro, President and Chief Executive Officer of JDN Realty Group. “This recognition belongs to our employees who give their time, effort, and heart to the work we do,” he added.

JDN Chairman Arni Valdes said the recognition also carries a deeper responsibility for the organization. “Being a Great Place to Work also comes with responsibility. A responsibility to keep improving, to nurture our people, and to protect the culture we have built together. Because true greatness doesn’t stand still, it grows with every decision we make.”

JDN Realty Group said as it continues to grow, the certification stands as both a milestone and a promise.

A promise to keep listening, keep caring, and keep building a workplace where people feel valued, empowered, and proud to belong.