Jeepney drivers get aid from Cayetanos

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Jeepney drivers in Pampanga over the weekend received assistance from Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano under the siblings' Bayanihan Caravan.

Some 600 members of the Angeles-San Fernando Jeepney Operators Drivers Association, Inc. (ASFERJODA) in the City of San Fernando received sacks of rice through the Integrated Livelihood Program of the Department of Labor and Employment.

ASFERJODA is one of the beneficiaries of the Presyo Trabaho Kita/Kaayusan (PTK), a program led by the Cayetano siblings that provides seed capital to selected sectoral groups nationwide to help them establish their own internal low-interest loan programs for members interested in microenterprises.

In 2014, ASFERJODA purchased a jeepney using seed capital they received. It continues to function and generate income for the association, earning P220,000 so far and being used as rolling capital for their low-interest loan program.

The income generated from their PTK jeepney enables the group to assist their members during financial emergencies and distribute year-end bonuses.

The group said that the rice retailing business received by the association will also thrive. The sacks of rice will be distributed among the members so they can sell them and for their families’ consumption.