Jeepney drivers in Angeles Benefit from TUPAD program

A total of 738 jeepney drivers in Angeles City received ₱18,600 each, equivalent to 31 days of work under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

The agency implements the program, in partnership with the City Public Employment Service Office (PESO), and Mayor Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin II.

Through this program, jeepney drivers are provided with temporary employment to supplement their income amid the continuing rise in the prices of fuel prices and basic products.

The 31-Day TUPAD Program in Angeles City is the pilot implementation of the project in Central Luzon.

DOLE Pampanga Head Chief May Lynn C. Gozum said this is the first time a 31-day TUPAD assistance program for jeepney drivers has been implemented in the region.

(Via Angeles City Information Office)