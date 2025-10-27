Jenra Grand Mall hosts show with Kapuso stars

As part of its 25th anniversary celebration, Jenra Grand Mall hosted a show featuring Kapuso stars David Licauco and Richard Yap.

The mall, in partnership with GMA Regional TV, featured stars of the upcoming show "Never Say Die" topbilled by Jillian Ward, Licauco, Yap, Kim Ji Soo, Analyn Barro, and Raheel Bhyria with Kapuso host Cheska Fausto.

The Kapuso stars entertained Jenra Grand Mall shoppers with song numbers and games with fun prizes.

Opened in 2000, Jenra Grand Mall — operated by TSB Realty & Development Corporation — pioneered the multilevel lifestyle centre concept in Angeles City. It has been a key contributor to the region’s retail growth.

Through the years, it also built partnerships with local brands and micro-entrepreneurs, aligning with its parent group’s mission of economic empowerment.

Earlier, Jenra Grand Mall gave recognition to its loyal tenants.