Jesus Christ: “You will see serious world incidents”

Famous philosopher Prof. Daniel O’Connor related recently the case of a non-Christian Japanese diplomat who, in an international event, approached a Catholic leader to blame Catholics for World War II. The Catholic leader was aghast until the Japanese explained that the war could have been prevented had they listened to what the Blessed Mother had said at Fatima in 1917 (during World War I) on how to prevent another war.

Indeed, Heaven has been explicit in the role of Catholics in saving all mankind from chastisements. Pray the rosary, the Blessed Mother had often said in her apparitions worldwide, pointing this out as a means to forestall prophesied dire events. Yes, the Catholic rosary, amid Heaven’s other prescriptions to assuage another world war. But I get the impression that most Catholics worldwide are not listening.

This, as the tone of recent messages from Heaven seem to intimate the proximity of something that calls for preparation. This was manifest last July 15, in a message of Our Lord Jesus Christ via third-degree Augustinian mystic Luz de Maria de Bonilla as follows.

“My Beloved children. I love you with Eternal Love, I love you all

“THOSE WHO COME BEFORE ME TRULY REPENTANT AND WITH A FIRM PURPOSE TO AMEND THEIR LIVES, I POUR OUT MY MERCY ON THEM.

Pray little children, pray in time and out of time, it is an infinite good for you.

“Go to the Sacrament of Reconciliation, receive Me in the Eucharistic Sacrament; you need Communions received in a true state of awareness, knowing that every time you receive Me the Earth shines and from My House we see the light that reflects in the soul, the light of My Love.

“THE ONE WHO PRAYS MORE IS NOT GREATER, BUT THE GREATEST OF MY CHILDREN IS THE ONE WHO GIVES ME FULLNESS, THE ONE WHO MAKES ME FEEL LOVED AND WALKS IN MY TRUTH.

“My children, the shadow of evil moves all over the Earth, on every occasion and you must remain on spiritual alert so that it does not lead you to fall or lead you to be indifferent to the daily happenings.

“YOU MUST KNOW WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUMANITY, YOU CANNOT LIVE BEING PART OF HUMANITY AND BE INDIFFERENT TO THE DAILY HAPPENINGS.

“They will know of undue peace agreements between nations at war. This would be reliable if the purpose were the common good; but this has been lost in all mankind and even more so in the great nations.

“The weapons that have not yet come to light are so destructive that My children will suffer so much when a ruler of a world power decides to activate one of these weapons, that they will lead mankind in general to suffer the unthinkable.

“Love has disappeared from within most men.....The struggle for world supremacy has surpassed everything at this moment; they even banish Me from My Creation, feeling that they are God, thinking that I do not watch them work and act.

“I come with My Mercy and with My Justice at the same time....

I AM LOVE, NOT INJUSTICE, I AM WHO I AM AND I WILL STOP WHAT I MUST STOP, BUT THE EARTH WILL NOT BE DESTROYED.

“THE DEVIL DOES NOT POSSESS MORE POWER THAN I DO, YOU MUST UNDERSTAND THIS SO THAT YOU MAY STAND FIRM. The Devil tempts my children with his destructive cunning and has managed to penetrate the minds of great scientists who have created what science today will use to cause evil by killing man himself.

“You will see serious world incidents. The lives of some of the world rulers remain in danger, as happened recently and My Blessed Mother alerted you in advance. When death is not meant to threaten the life of one of My children in general, it does not threaten, even though everything seems to be against them. Miracles are fulfilled when it is My Will that the human creature be converted and work and act for the good of humanity and for the good of his soul and thus be saved and attain eternal life.

“Be attentive, My little ones, be attentive! Humanity walks in quicksand because of their lack of faith in My Word, because of their failure to fulfill the Commandments and the Sacraments; their hearts are hardened and their thoughts lead them to evil, freezing the common good.

“Pray My children, pray…danger threatens several rulers of powerful nations who find themselves in the sights of silent enemies who wish to put them to death.

“Pray My children, pray…humanity is in chaos; it has become confused by the little or total lack of faith in Me and institutions have become fragmented.

“Pray My children, pray,the destiny of mankind has been set by man himself in separating himself from Me.

“Pray My children, pray…on high you will see an unknown light which is not friendly to the Earth.

“Pray My children, pray…stay alert, the great nations are shaken again and again, they will suffer.

“Pray My children, pray, the great volcanoes are activated.

“Pray My children, pray, the Country of the Eagle enters into internal chaos.

“My beloved children: MANKIND HAS ENTERED INTO THE FULL UNFOLDING OF EVENTS ALREADY ANNOUNCED BY MY HOUSE.

THE NEWS IS CONSTANT.

“Pray My children, pray for the youth who compete, the evil does not stop.

My Love calls you and attracts you, come to Me without resisting.

“My Blessing be in each one, unshakable faith. You are My Great Treasure.” (End of message.)

I am also sharing the commentary of Luz de Maria on the above message. She wrote:

“Brothers and Sisters: Our Lord Jesus Christ speaks to us in a subtle way, but He wants us to analyze the Message so that we may understand what He is making known to us.

“The destiny of the people is marked by man himself who thinks that the best is what he has in his mind, but it can be the farthest thing from reality, since only God knows this.

“Ideologies and confusion are doing harm to those who are not centered in faith. Society itself has taken it upon itself to lead humanity to think that it is the master of the destiny of nations.

“Our Lord warns us about the Devil who does not rest doing evil while the children of God sleep. The Devil preys on those who are in confusion and cease to believe in the Holy Trinity, in Our Blessed Mother and in the protection of St. Michael the Archangel, Defender of the Church.

“That is why in these critical moments of humanity, where we are hanging by a thread, St. Michael the Archangel has great relevance for us and Our Blessed Mother. They were given the power to fight against the infernal enemy: the Antichrist and his tentacles, whatever they may be.

“Brothers, we are very important in the destiny of humanity and being all children of God, we have a day to be born and a day to die. When we are given the blessing to continue living, it is to make a stop on the way and repair the evil committed or the good omitted. From wherever we are, each of us has to do the best for ourselves and for our brothers and sisters.

“Our Lord Jesus Christ spoke to me and told me that it is not His Will that mankind perish nor that the Earth be destroyed by man. That is why He will intervene with His Justice at the moment when the Antichrist is public and the war has become generalized. Our Lord will intervene to show His Glory, His Power and that we human creatures may know for certain that God is God and we are His People; perhaps it will be allowing the Warning because sins abound.

“Brethren, let us thank Our Lord Jesus Christ for being so Merciful.

Amen.”