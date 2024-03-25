Jesus: “Live this Holy Week as you have never lived it before”

In the Philippines amid this year’s Holy Week, news is that ports, both sea and air, as well as bus terminals are bursting at the seams with people apparently on their way to some leisurely vacation.

This, even as YouTube is filling up with videos announcing assorted forms of Armageddon, some of them authentically mystical, but many also designed to confuse people and demean dire prophecies that are truly from Heaven.

Some religious leaders outside the Catholic Church are in accord with Catholic mystics of our days: the biblical signs of the times are with us and that the immediacy of preparation for what’s to happen is explicit in the recent messages from Heaven coursed through Catholic mystics.

This Holy Week, amid a celebratory atmosphere in vacation spots, I am sharing this relevant excerpt from a message of Our Lord Jesus Christ to third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla last March 15:

“Be obedient and live this Holy Week as you have never lived it before. This is one week in the year in which you should not go out to celebrate, but should rather meditate within yourselves concerning your personal works and actions. It is necessary for you to meditate and to prepare for the rest of your life. Personal change is not momentary, but is the basis for you to work and act in My Way. I want you to taste the land that flows with milk and honey, but each person chooses obedience or disobedience with their free will.”

The day before (March 14, 2024). Luz also received another message from Jesus as follows.

“ My beloved children, I bless you. I come to you as a loving father to give Myself to each one of you, to give you My love so that you would live it.

“I do not want you to stop due to your free will…I do not want you to have a wrong understanding of human respect...I want you to love and respect the Divine Will so that it would not be replaced at any time by your desires or whims...

“My children, beloved of My Heart, at this moment misused free will is obliging Me to act as a Just Judge regarding the human will that is rising up against My Will.

“MY CHURCH IS WALKING, CHILDREN, BUT WALKING WHILE TASTING THE BITTER CHALICE.

“I am alerting and warning you so that you would not experience greater pain than you can bear, but although I warn you, you are not obedient, and you will be sorry later under the shadow of death on earth. You will be sorry for not having obeyed when the earth shakes, when you see the flames on the earth, seeing an earth burning in the midst of the combat of nations - a humanity that the great powers of the earth want to extinguish through war.

“MY HOUSE SHOWS YOU PITY, BUT THE HUMAN RACE KNOWS NO LIMITS AND CONTINUES TO OFFEND ME CONSTANTLY; AND YET I CONTINUE TO FORGIVE AND LOVE, LOVING AND FORGIVING THE HUMAN RACE UNTIL I COME TO YOU WITHOUT WARNING, AND YOU WILL BE SURPRISED AT ALL THE EVIL THAT YOU HAVE COMMITTED.

“This generation, children of My Heart, will take part in fighting, in fighting born of free will, a product of violence and a product of the human lack of awareness. You do not see “Goliath”, who is arising with ever greater strength and more power over humanity, intimidating everyone with the shadow of death - and this ‘Goliath’ is nuclear energy, beloved children.

“There will be those who will celebrate the defeat of their brothers in great and fateful acts of violence. My Mercy, however, desires that those who remain by My side, who maintain their faith in Me, who do not go into their burrows because they have faith in Me, would bear witness to that faith. Not by confronting their brothers who come to scourge one country after another, but with prayer and action, helping those who may have denied Me until that moment. Yet you should never forget that I forgive and love, I love and forgive, and I want you to do so as well.

“My children, so much, so much will be altered and affected by radioactivity! Yet this is precisely why there are so many threats at this moment, coming from some powerful countries towards others, because none of them wants history to point to them as the one that started the massacre of humanity.

“TRUST IN ME: BE TRUE CHILDREN OF MY WILL AND DO NOT ALLOW FEAR TO ENTER INTO YOU, FOR I, MY CHILDREN, WILL NEVER FORSAKE YOU.

“I TAKE YOUR REQUESTS AND PLACE THEM WITHIN MY HEART, AS I COME TO MY CHILDREN SO THAT THEY WOULD NOT BE AFRAID, IN ORDER TO WARN THEM AND SO THAT THEY WOULD NOT FALL INTO THE TEMPTATIONS OF EVIL.

“My little children, if you see some or many of your brothers and sisters running from one place to another, keep the faith, retain your composure and do not run like creatures without faith, because wherever you are, My Legions of Angels will arrive and protect you. In exchange, however, I need you be in a state of grace and if you are not, may I find you striving to have grace in you, My children.

“I love you and do not want to make you afraid, but: I want you to take the right course and strengthen your faith.I want you to banish selfishness and to live according to My Way rather than the way of the world.

“I HELP YOU BY BRINGING YOU THE STRENGTH FOR YOU TO WORK AND ACT IN MY WILL, and if you have nothing to eat, My children, I will send, if necessary, Manna from Heaven to feed My faithful, to feed My children: all My children, absolutely all of My children.

“You have the certitude that this Jesus of yours, He who walked with the Cross, who was nailed to a Cross, allowed all this and accepted it with great Love precisely so that at this moment you would continue walking within My Love and with the assurance that I am not going to leave you on your own, but that I always listen to those who cry out with a sincere heart.

“You will face terrible scourging, but if you maintain your faith, if you are convinced, you will be able to move a mountain from one place to another. Save your souls, My children, wake up, My children; do not stay lying on the ground - exalt My Name, which is above every name, and I will continue to protect your path.

“Little children of My Heart, I Myself will take you to the Immaculate Heart of My beloved Mother because the Immaculate Heart of My Mother is the Ark of Salvation for My children.

“You need to pray and to be obedient, being creatures of good.

“My little children, I bless the Sacramentals that each one of you is carrying at this moment, I seal them with My Precious Blood and bless you in the Name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.”