Jesus: “Now, now, now is the time for conversion”

As scheduled, the new Vatican document laying out norms for discerning apparitions and other such phenomena was released last March 17.

Prof. Daniel O’Connor, a prominent Catholic philosopher and author, noted that the document “appears free of some unmitigated disasters I was concerned might contain (I.e. implications that messages speaking of chastisements must be false) but added that “there are, however, some major problems here nevertheless.”

To sum up the salient points of the document: Bishops can no longer declare any apparition to be supernatural. They can just investigate and send their findings to Vatican which has the sole power to declare any event as merely “not objectionable” if warranted. The document also declares that henceforth, nothing should be pronounced supernatural ( no such thing anymore as “constat de supernaturalitate”).

The Vatican, as well as bishops, can, however, declare an apparition or such reported events as being “not supernatural” (constat de non supernaturalitate).

O’Connor’s paramount concern is over the document’s new criteria for discernment of reported miraculous events. For one thing, it says that events, to be credible, must have the element of “unpredictability” and never be scheduled.

He noted that this would seem to discredit reported Marian apparitions in Medjugorje where the Blessed Mother almost always announces when and where her next apparition would be. Such announcements were also resorted to by the Blessed Mother in Church-approved apparitions in Fatima and Lourdes, among other noteworthy apparitions.

Another criterion cited in the document is the unacceptability of any element of divisiveness. But O’Connor noted that while division is often perceived as negative, this is not true in all cases and that division is not “intrinsically wrong.” He quoted no less then Our Lord Jesus in the Gospel saying “Do you think that I have come to establish peace on the earth, I tell you, but rather division.”

“I have observed that categorical denunciation of division is usually just employed as a tool- by those wielding authority- to silence any criticism,” O’Connor added.

He observed that, indeed, the new discernment element seemed to discredit the message of the Blessed Mother in the Church-approved apparitions in Akita, Japan. There, Mother Mary warned that “the work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against bishops. The priests who venerate me will be scorned and opposed by their confreres…”

The new document can be thus used to disparage Akita as being divisive. The same could be said of the dire messages being received from Heaven by credible Catholic mystics of our days.

Confused? Take it from O’Connor who put it bluntly: “Well, I stand with the Queen of Heaven.”

And so let us lend ear to the continuing messages being poured from Heaven via credibla Catholic mystics.

On May 12, 2024, Our Lord Jesus issued the following message via third-degree Augustininan stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla (capitals retained as translated from the original Spanish).

“My beloved children, I bless you, I love you.

“How much uncertainty and how much pain My children are experiencing at this moment!

“MY CHILDREN’S FOOLISHNESS PREVENTS THEM FROM LIVING IN REALITY... THEY CARRY ON WITHOUT BEING CONSISTENT WITH WHAT THEY ARE EXPERIENCING AND THE TRUTH OF THIS TIME.

“Beloved children, pray at all times in your journey through life, so that with prayer, your works and behavior would be transformed internally - without publicizing or announcing them, but making such work and behavior in My Likeness possible in humility.

“NOW, NOW, NOW IS THE TIME FOR CONVERSION, MY CHILDREN! Do not wait for another moment - this is it, when alongside changes in Creation you will simultaneously share in inner change. To participate in the outpouring of My Spirit, you must be worthy of receiving the blessings of My Spirit, who bears fruit in people of good will.

“My Beloved, you will see more signs in Heaven and on Earth so that you would awaken from that lethargy in which the Enemy of the soul is keeping you. The earth will continue shaking strongly so that you would awaken and convert; the waters will be stirred up again and again to wash away the sin of humanity in denying and disobeying Me.

“I am Mercy and am calling you, which is why each one of you must rise out of the mud in which you are living spiritually and lift yourselves above that mud, allowing My Spirit to nourish you so that you would become new creatures and surpass your human will by the Hand of My Most Holy Mother. With My beloved Mother’s humility and silence, may all your works and actions be for My Glory, placing yourselves in the last place among your brothers and sisters. In this way you will bear witness that you are My children.

“AS IN FATIMA, MY MOTHER HAS LEFT YOU HER WORD THAT ENCOMPASSES ALL OF HUMANITY, WITH THE BLESSINGS AND SUFFERINGS OF THIS GENERATION; SHE HAS ALSO EMPHASIZED THAT YOU ARE HER CHILDREN AND THAT SHE LOVES ALL OF YOU.

“MY MOTHER IS WAITING FOR YOU AND HAS LEFT YOU HER FAITHFULNESS TO OUR MOST HOLY TRINITY. SHE IS MY MOST BELOVED MOTHER, THE GATE OF HEAVEN, AND HER IMMACULATE HEART WILL TRIUMPH (2).

“Pray, My children, pray, tensions are growing; more nations will enter the theater of war.

“Pray, My children, pray, Europe will suffer as war progresses. The words of the leader of Russia will lead you to meditate on the proximity of the Third World War, but do not fear, children, do not fear: I will intervene before human arrogance destroys what is Divine property.

“Pray, My children, pray, the waters will rise above the earth. Pray: the earth will shake where many of My children are living. Pray for San Francisco.

“Pray, My children, pray, My Mother is the Mother of humanity, and tending to Her children She protects them. Love Her, My children.

“Pray, My children, pray, darkness is coming. Keep My Light in your heart.

“Receive My Blessing, My Beloved. I love you.”