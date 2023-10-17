Jesus on Israel-Hamas war: “Europe will suffer the consequences”

Amid the serious controversies hogging the Synod on Synodality in the Vatican and the unprecedented conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas, the prophetic credibility of mystic Fr. Oliveira of Southern Brazil is even on more solid grounds.
Fr. Oliveira had quoted the Blessed Mother as saying that the prophesied Great Tribulation would start this month, October, and that events from this month would spread worldwide.
The Marian message now seems to refer to both the Synod and the Israel-Hamas conflict, as developments in these two events would most likely extend beyond the geographical boundaries of the Vatican and the Gaza Strip.
The message also warned of more fierceful natural disasters.
As much is being affirmed by more messages being coursed through third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla.
On Oct. 11, 2023, Our Lord Jesus Christ said in a message particularly focusing on the Israel-Hamas conflict as follows.
“Dear children: I bless you with My love, I bless you with My mercy, I bless you with My hands.
“My Beloved Ones, I invite you to pray so that the enemies of the human race, sent by the Devil, might find in each of My children the faith, hope, love and wisdom necessary to be bearers of My love and so that the demons might move away rapidly.
“At this moment, it is essential to have true faith in My precepts and to remain vigilant in order to accept what is Mine and strongly reject what is outside of My truth.
“The specter of war runs through the Middle East, illuminating history.
“I invite you to pray in a special way this Oct. 13, commemorating My Mother’s revelations in Fatima, where she requested peace in the hearts of her children.
“Europe will suffer the consequences of this war; terror has been present and will continue to be present, leading several countries to take security measures. My children, some borders will close as they remain in a state of alert.
“Pray, little children, pray strongly, pray with your heart. Prayer obtains miracles which are necessary in this moment of darkness when the sun is being obscured, foreshadowing the continuation of the darkness in which humanity is enveloped.
“Terrorist acts will occur in some countries. My children must understand that evil is advancing on Earth, carrying in its hand a sharp ancient weapon, wearing a tunic, bringing pain and suffering to My children.
“Prepare, My children, prepare.
“Pray, My children, pray for yourselves. Pray, My children, pray that the human race would return to Me. Pray, My children, pray for those who do not believe and do not want to accept reality.
“Pray, My children, pray for Spain, Italy and France. Pray, My children, pray for peace in humanity.
“Pray, My children, disease is progressing and will appear again: strengthen your body.
“My children, these moments of uncertainty will intensify; you will watch with amazement as everything My House has revealed to you is fulfilled.
“The distancing of My children from My side and from the maternal love of My Blessed Mother hardens their hearts and leads them to perdition.
“Let everyone take the helm of their lives and make sure that they are in My waters. I am Love, Mercy, Calm and Fraternity. I am Who Am.
“Be messengers of My Love; it is urgent that you come to Me promptly, without delay, so that you can save your soul.
“Be prayer in your actions and works. Be the difference within this perverted humanity.
“I bless you with My Love.” (End of quote.)
I am also sharing here the commentary of Luz de Maria on the above message as follows:
“Brothers and sisters, Prayer is an inexhaustible source of protection and love for our neighbor.
“We are seeing a chaotic scenario that exploded from one moment to the next.
“We must pray, learn to be cautious and take safe steps without rushing. As humanity we find ourselves faced with an indication of what will spread at some point.
“Let us pray with our hearts, hoping that our prayer, if possible, would produce a new miracle of personal conversion and that of some brother or sister on Earth.
“God is the same yesterday, today and forever. Amen.”
On Oct. 9, 2023, Luz de Maria also received a message, again from St. Michael the Archangel. Here is the message:
“ Children of the Most Holy Trinity: as prince of the heavenly regions, I am sent to bring you the Divine Word.
“Be unwavering in Faith, Hope and Charity.
“The absence of inner peace in humanity keeps human beings lacking in true love. Inner peace is experienced by souls which strive to be love at every moment. Without inner peace, love within the human being is in a state of agony.
“Children of the Most Holy Trinity: You are living through critical times previously announced by our Kind and Lord Jesus Christ. Those who see with spiritual eyes know that what is announced will be fulfilled without delay.
“I keep My Heavenly Legions on Earth in order to defend each one of you if you accept it, faced with this battle for souls, faced with war, in which human beings go out savagely in search of their prey, with their worst instincts.
“War had come unannounced…as it will come unannounced in other regions.
“Human beings can be highly spiritual or totally cruel when they feel that their interests are threatened. What you are experiencing at this moment is the beginning of what will spread across the Earth.
“Unity and pacts will be forgotten; political, economic and religious interests will emerge that were kept hidden. The sinister plan was carried out silently: they had been supplying themselves previously with what was necessary in order to begin what will gradually spread across the Earth.
“In the midst of pain, those who are keeping humanity in suspense are hiding…
“Economic power yielded in the creation of what was planned...
“Prayer softens hearts, silences strife and puts out fires. Pray with your heart: each prayer gives relief to a suffering soul.
“Continue to prepare, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ. The Devil is scattering pain and hatred over humanity; be love, just as Our King and Lord Jesus Christ is love.
“It is necessary for you to make sure to keep prayers and spiritual books of your choice on paper, not forgetting Holy Scripture.
“Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, revolts will begin in countries that are inflamed.
“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for the Middle East.
“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for South America: Colombia will suffer, Ecuador will experience pain, Argentina will burn, Chile will be shaken, Bolivia will experience pain and Brazil will be subjected to impiety.
“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, the United States will be made to suffer without expecting it.
“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, France will be surprised from within.
“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray: My Heavenly Legions remain beside each one of you – invoke them.
"Christ is victorious, Christ reigns, Christ rules. We are protecting you.”