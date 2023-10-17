Jesus on Israel-Hamas war: “Europe will suffer the consequences”

“Dear children: I bless you with My love, I bless you with My mercy, I bless you with My hands.

“My Beloved Ones, I invite you to pray so that the enemies of the human race, sent by the Devil, might find in each of My children the faith, hope, love and wisdom necessary to be bearers of My love and so that the demons might move away rapidly.

“At this moment, it is essential to have true faith in My precepts and to remain vigilant in order to accept what is Mine and strongly reject what is outside of My truth.