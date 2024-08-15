Jesus talks about hell, Blessed Mother says “I know each one of you by name”

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been citing recently threats from various ailments: another Covid variety, polio as noted to be peaking in Gaza, flesh-eating bacteria in Japan and, just recently, Monkey Pox in Africa, as well as other zoonotic ones like avian flu and African swine fever.

I am reminded of what the Blessed Mother told stigmatist mystic Luz de Maria de Bonilla on July 24, 2022 at a time when the Covid 19 was still a worldwide pandemic. Our Blessed Mother then said: “Pray, people of My Son, pray: a new plague will be the cry of the powerful. Homes will again become shelters for their inhabitants and borders will be closed.”

The dire warnings from Heaven are so numerous and it is rather hard to arrange them chronologically, although it seems that some are to happen simultaneously. Still, the call remains for conversion and prayers as means to tone down the gravity of the pending chastisements, perhaps even abrogate some.

Repeatedly, the recent messages from Heaven, coursed through credible Catholic mystics, urge all to be in constant preparation (for Catholics, this means being in a state of grace) to transit into eternity amid dire scenarios ahead.

This calls for strength of spirit and, amid the difficulties of what is to come as foretold by the mystics, it will help to keep in mind what Our Lord Jesus had told mystic Maria Valtorta (1897-1961) about continuing to ignore conversion and spirituality and the danger of landing in hell.

Jesus said: “The men of this time no longer believe in the existence of Hell. They have invented an afterlife according to their taste, such as to be less terrorizing for their conscience, deserving of great punishment. But in truth I tell you that it would be better for you to undergo all the torments of my martyrs rather than one hour of those infernal tortures.

“ Darkness will be the third torment. Material darkness and spiritual darkness. To be in darkness forever after having seen the light of paradise and to be in the embrace of Darkness after having seen the light that is God! To writhe in that dark horror where, in the glare of the burnt spirit, there is illuminated only the name of the sin for which they are nailed to that horror! To find no other support in that continuous agitation of spirits hating and harming each other but the desperation making them crazed and increasingly accursed. To feed on it, base themselves on it, and kill themselves with it. It is said that death will nourish death.

“Despair is death and shall nourish these dead ones in eternity. Even I, who created that place, tell you that when I descended into it to bring out of Limbo those who awaited my coming, I, God, experienced horror at that horror, and if something made by God were not immutable, on account of being perfect, I would have wanted to make it less atrocious, for I am Love, and I was pained by that horror.

“And you want to go there. Meditate, O children, on these words of mine. The sick are given bitter medicine; the diseased areas of cancer patients are cauterized and cut out. For you, sick and suffering from cancer, this is a surgeon’s medicine and cauterization. Do not refuse it. Use it to heal yourselves. The duration of life is not these few days on earth. Life begins when it seems to you to be ending, and it no longer has an end. Have it flow on for you in the place where God’s light and joy make eternity beautiful and not where Satan is the eternal Torturer.” (End of quote.)

Meanwhile, I am sharing the messages received by mystic Pedro Regis on Aug. 1, 2024 (Despite pronouncements of a Church official against him, Pedro remains credible to respected Catholic leaders and thinkers).

The message from Our Blessed Mother:

“Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer because of what is coming for you. Humanity is heading towards the abyss of self-destruction that men have prepared with their own hands. A great mountain will descend and cries for help will be heard in many regions of the earth. Listen to the Lord and be faithful. Do not allow the things of the world to drag you into the spiritual abyss. Repent and return to my Son Jesus. Bend your knees in prayer for the Church of my Jesus. From discord [will come] the scandal that will shake the faith of many.

“Remain firm on the path that I have shown you. Whatever happens, remain faithful to the lessons of the past. After all the pain, the Lord will wipe away your tears and you will be generously rewarded. Onward without fear! This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.”

Also from Our Blessed Mother on Aug. 3, 2024, mystic Pedro received the following message:

“Dear children, take courage! The future will be better for the righteous. Turn away from the world and live turned towards the things of Heaven. Do not forget: everything in this life passes, but God’s grace within you will be eternal.

“I know each one of you by name and will pray to my Jesus for you. Joyfully embrace the Gospel of my Jesus and testify everywhere that you are in the world, but not of the world. Humanity has lost peace because men have strayed from the path of holiness. Do not live in sin. Repent and be reconciled with God through the sacrament of confession. When you feel weak, seek strength in prayer and in the Eucharist. You are heading towards a painful future. The earth will undergo great transformations and my poor children will drink the bitter cup of suffering. What I have predicted to you in the past will come to pass.

“I suffer because of what is coming for you. Give me your hands and I will take care of you. Go forward along the path that I have shown you! This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.”