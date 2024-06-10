Jesus: ‘’This is the time for preparation, the time of grace’’

One of the prophecies being repeated in the messages to Catholic mystics of our times is about another plague that would again lead to border closures worldwide. Now, there's news of a zoonotic bird flu that allegedly recently killed a man in Mexico.

But even before this, Big Pharma had already announced developing a new mRNA vaccine against bird flu. Moderna has been reported to be already in stage 2 of clinical trials.

This, even as the World Health Organization’s (WHO) which earlier raised the alarm over the alleged bird flu death of the Mexican, later corrected itself, a move that garnered mere media whimper. Who spokesperson Christian Lindmeier clarified that ‘’the death is a multifactorial death, not a death attributable to H5N2,’’ he said.

But mainstream media seemed to have become deaf to this follow-up, while the news on the alleged zoonotic death continues to multiply.

It's a mystery how mainstream media seem to be held by the neck worldwide, a scenario that ruled the panicked world during the Covid 19 pandemic. Now that the pandemic is gone, we now hear respected experts who were initially silenced that the medication Ivermectin, which the WHO vehemently campaigned against (‘’you are not a horse’’) could have worked much better than the mRNA vaccines which are now prime suspect in unusual death rates in the most vaccinated countries, as well in many cases of so-called booster cancers and miscarriages and even infertility among vaccinated women.

In the Philippines, such unraveling has remained a zilch issue in local media and those who had rabidly advocated Covid vaccines are again at it, toning down panic over bird flu with a promising formula for yet another vaccine.

Do the prophecies about another plague refer to bird flu? Or another variant of Covid 19 which the WHO again said has the potential of birthing a more fatal offspring?

Amid all these (not to mention wars and threats of more wars, as well as spiraling natural disasters all over the world), Heaven continues to appeal for prayers and conversions, saying that dire prophecies can still be assuaged. But how many are responding?

Meanwhile, I am sharing here another message received by third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla another message, this time from Our Lord Jesus Christ on May 24, 2024 (as translated from Spanish with capitals retained).

‘’Beloved children, I bless you. MY HEART BURNS WITH LOVE FOR EACH ONE OF You. AS A LOVING FATHER, I CARRY YOU IN MY HEART, WHICH I DO NOT WANT YOU TO LEAVE.

‘’I want you to be innocent, My children, because there are so many outrages by humanity, because there is so much evil in humanity that I want My children to live by My Love, to feed on My Love so that they would not fall into sin and then be unable to get up.

‘’My children, this time in which you are living by Divine Will is a difficult time,

‘’But whoever has faith lacks nothing...Whoever has faith has everything...Whoever is loving toward their brothers and sisters ceases to live in agony...Whoever is loving toward their brothers and sisters is sincere...Whoever is loving toward their brothers and sisters merits the forgiveness of their faults...

‘’AND FACED WITH EACH ONE OF YOU, I WANT TO FORGIVE YOU, BUT YOU HAVE TO ASK ME FOR THAT FORGIVENESS.

‘’So much cruelty, so much petty interest hangs over humanity that there are people of Mine who sadly divide all of humanity among themselves as the spoils of war. My children, the moment of the open declaration of world war is getting closer and each nation will have to take sides, each nation will say: ‘I am with these countries and I do not accompany these other countries.’

‘’Little children, TIMES ARE COMING WHEN YOUR FAITH WILL BE TESTED, AND YOU HAVE TO USE THIS TIME TO INCREASE YOUR FAITH, BECAUSE THIS IS THE TIME OF PREPARATION, THE TIME OF GRACE, SO THAT YOU WOULD CONTINUE TO LIVE BY ME AND FEED ON ME, AND NOT TURN AWAY FROM OUR MOST HOLY TRINITY.

‘’Little children, I hear so many praying and yet I feel coldness in their prayers; I hear so many praying, yet they do not pray with love. When you approach Me, when you pray, I want you to pray with your heart, feeling and living every word that you dedicate to Me and to My Mother. You must maintain clarity in your thoughts so that your heart would continue to be a heart of flesh.

‘’My little children, I love you and I see each of you as the pauper who needs Me to give them My Love, because no one abounds in My Love, and that Love which I give you therefore needs to be replicated by you among your brothers and sisters in these difficult and tense times in which all of humanity is living.

‘’Without your knowledge, conversations and meetings between powers come and go from country to country, because they all already know who to support and who not to support. You are the ones who do not know, My children, but in this great and very sad scene to which humanity has come, you must act and work for good at all times. This is what you must do: love with My own Love and give yourselves in faith in order to console this Beggar of Love, because it is not only a matter of calling Me by My Name, but of acknowledging Me as ‘King of kings and Lord of lords’. Others will come in My Name, but if you know Me you will not be deceived. Take shelter in My Mother; I love you, children, but I will respect the decisions of human freedom until the sheep feel the absence of their Shepherd's voice and wish to return to Me.

‘’There will be great suffering on the face of the Earth, rivers of blood on the face of the Earth, and yet the desire for power will not be satisfied until I am forced to intervene and stop the slaughter. I will do so out of love, love for each one of you whom I bless and love, love and bless.

‘’My little children, love My Mother who is your Mother: turn to Her – She will not abandon you and I will rejoice to see you remaining within the faith and within the Divine Law.

‘’Love one another, little children, as I love you. These are not times for not forgiving one another. These are times for forgiveness so that you might free yourselves from your chains, because the Devil does not rest and I call you to forgive.

‘’My children, I bless the Sacramentals that each of you has at this moment. I bless you because I know that you have the faith to carry the Sacramentals. I bless you in the Name of My Almighty Father, Master of Heaven and Earth; I bless you so that, being in a state of grace, the demons would flee from you. I bless you so that you would constantly remember to be faithful to Me.

‘’My little children, I bless you in the Name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.’’