Jesus warns: Amid war, rising Antichrist to provide food, medicine, etc.

The prophesied Great Tribulation purportedly started last October and would eventually spread worldwide. Indeed, two significant events happened last month. One was more physical, namely, the explosion of conflict between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 7, while the other event was more spiritual, namely, the apparent swerve from tradition during the first part of the Synod on Synodality in the Vatican which started last Oct. 4 and ended in the same month.

We pray otherwise, but the seeds of the events seem to be germinating beyond their present scope and are thus on their way to fulfill the prophecy conveyed by the Blessed Mother to Fr. Oliveira that they would spread. More countries are being dragged into the Israel-Hamas war, while the apparent shortage of regard for tradition in the Synod is brewing more concern in the conservative Catholic world.

Recent messages from Heaven seem to affirm issues regarding the two events and even more as the world swarms through rising turbulence.

Heaven, however, is not short of advice on what to do as it goes on with warnings which are mostly repetitions of what were issued in past messages. But there are now details that need to be spread to enable more to brace for what's ahead.

Consider that last Nov. 12, Our Lord Jesus Christ told third degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla the following:

"Beloved children, I love you with Eternal Love.

When human beings come to Me in repentance for faults committed, by which they have offended Me, and set themselves a firm purpose of amendment, their souls acquire a special radiance. That radiance is seen from My House and I rejoice in it.

"My children, spiritual preparation is essential in order for you to remain faithful; otherwise you will fall into the hands of the infernal enemy.

"You ask Me: Lord, how do I convert, how do I change my life?

"Conversion is a personal decision, it is a change for the rest of your life, it means leaving worldliness behind and being different.

"In such critical times as the ones in which you are living and will be living in the near future, you must open your minds, hearts and reasoning in order to remain aware that you are living in the second armed conflict at this time, and in the blink of an eye, you will experience the third armed conflict, spreading over the whole Earth.

"Famine will be fierce in some countries; in other countries it will be less fierce, although all countries will see the passage of famine.

"Disease is spreading again, already being present in some countries of Africa, Europe and North America; the healthiest thing is therefore, within what is possible, to have supplies of some items of food and what My House has revealed to you for the care of your health.

"My calls are meant for the conversion of My children, of all humanity. I do not want you only to read them, but that you would treasure them in your hearts, so that on every occasion, facing every situation, you would work and act in My Will.

"Beloved children: It is My wish that you be messengers of peace in the midst of any adversity and be an encouragement for whoever needs it.

"You have entered into a time when you will experience the true cruelty of the human race. All will rise up against their brothers and sisters; it will be a fierce war and My children will suffer everywhere. Technological innovations misused for armaments will be employed and death will come for its spoils…

"In the midst of war, the Antichrist will arrive and will provide food, medicine and everything that humanity needs. He will perform miracles in My Name, and how many will follow him and forget about Me! This is why I will send My angel of peace so that, being My reflection he would begin to preach about My love for humanity, so that some would convertn.

"Humanity will panic due to its lack of faith in My Promises...Allied countries will betray one another...Communism at its apex will give no respite...

"Beloved, the economy is gradually falling and money as you know it at the moment will be of no use, unless you place the seal of the Antichrist upon yourselves. At that time, do not despair: My Angels will give you food coming down from My House and the innocent will be delivered from such evil.

"Some regions of the earth will serve as a refuge for My children. They will undertake great migrations in search of fertile lands where they will feel blessed.

"Dear children, signs in the heavens will be given more frequently and with greater strength. You will be able to distinguish them: they will cause astonishment, but not fear.

"I call you once again to be different, to be closer to My House, to maintain your Faith, Hope and Charity.

"Pray, My children, pray, My Church will be severely shaken. Pray, My children, pray concerning the lack of medicines to combat disease.

"Pray, My children, pray and believe in what My House has sent you for remaining healthy. Pray, My children, you have been living in the hands of oppressors: they have treated you as they please.

"Pray for Argentina, My children: this land will suffer due to social unrest. It will experience a political crisis; prepare, My children!

"Be obedient, heed My calls and turn to My Most Holy Mother! I bless You."