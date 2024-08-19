Jetour opens branch in Mabalacat City

MABALACAT CITY — Innovative sports utility vehicle (SUV) brand Jetour opened its first branch in Pampanga here on Monday, August 19.

The blessing and inauguration ceremonies were led by Laus Group of Companies (LGC) chairman and executive officer Lisset Laus-Velasco, LGC president Paul Tristan Laus, LGC vice president and executive director Carisa Laus; LGC first vice president and executive director Diorella Laus; and Corporate Guarantee marketing head and LGC executive director Levy Adrian Laus.

Jetour Auto Philippines Inc. (JAPI) President Yves Licup; Director Kenneth Sytin; Aftersales Director Eryx Guiang; and Deputy Director Hilda San Juan were also present during the event.

Mabalacat City Mayor Cris Garbo also graced the launching ceremonies of Jetour.

The new auto dealership is located along MacArthur Highway in Barangay Dau.

Established in 2018, Jetour offers crossovers such as the X70, X70 Plus, Dashing, Ice Cream, and T2.

Jetour introduced the super hybrid off-road platform, embodying versatility, new energy prowess, intelligent cockpit innovations, and cutting-edge electronic architecture. Its super hybrid i-DM system, integrated with a 1.5TGDI high-efficiency engine, a specialized DHT gearbox for hybrids, and an advanced battery and management system.

The unit promises to revolutionize vehicle performance, energy efficiency, and safety.

The company bagged the seventh position in China's automotive export volume and ranks second in growth rate, indicating its global impact.