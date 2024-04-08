Jetstar Asia launches Clark- Singapore Route

CLARK FREEPORT -- Starting June 16, 2024, the Singapore-based low-cost carrier Jetstar Asia (3K) will resume direct flights from Singapore to Clark, offering four weekly return services.

The carrier's number of flights will increase to five weekly services on October 18, 2024.

The route will be operated on Jetstar Asia’s fleet of Airbus A320s and supported by Jetstar Asia’s significant recruitment drive aimed at meeting the growing demand for travel within the region.

Jetstar Asia chief executive officer John Simeone said the move reinforced airline's commitment to expanding its Southeast Asian network and providing enhanced connectivity and a wide range of travel options for its customers.

“Our services to Clark are backed by popular demand, not only for holiday makers but those wanting to visit family and friends," Simeone said.

“We’re excited to add this popular destination, responding to demand, providing our customers with more incredible low-cost travel options and supporting the travel and tourism industries in these two critical markets,” he added.

Noel Manankil, president and chief executive officer of Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp. (LIPAD), manager and operator of Clark International Airport, said they are "delighted to welcome Jetstar flights to Clark International Airport (CRK)."

“Clark Airport has always been a home to Jetstar and we are happy to serve their passengers again. This partnership provides passengers the opportunity to experience a seamless and memorable airport journey," Manankil said.

Club Jetstar members will have exclusive access to even lower fares. Travellers may sign up for Club Jetstar membership on jetstar.com during the booking process.