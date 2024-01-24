Jiro Manio breaks his silence regarding Urian Trophy

After the controversial issue involving former award-winning child actor Jiro Manio who sold his Best Actor Urian Award trophy which he won in 2004 to Boss Toyo of Pinoy Pawnstars to a surprising amount of P75,000 for his families expenses during the past holiday seasons.

"Masaya po at overwhelmed ako dahil malaking tulong po ang naibigay ng Pinoy Pawnstars

"Yung P75,000 po from Pinoy Pawnstars ay ginamit ko po panggastos namin ng family ko noong Christmas and New Year.

"Napanood ko po kasi ang Pinoy Pawnstars kaya ako nagka-idea na subukan na ipa-keep ang trophy ko kay Boss Toyo, para mapasama po sa museum na ipatatayo niya."

Aside from his Urian trophy, Jiro still have his trophies for FAMAS, Star Awards, Metro Manila Film Festival, Guillermo Box Office Awards, PASADO and Gawad Tanglaw.

According to Jiro who was interviewed by Boy Abunda on his program, there were no artists who get in touch with him to extend help.

"Wala pong artista.

"Puro researcher po ng mga programa."

During hs interview the award-winning chil actor admitted that he is temporarily backing out of showbiz.

He opted to find a job that would make his emotions more comfortable.

He also added that mental health is part of avoiding showbiz work. Which according to him was advised by his doctor.

"Nag-iingat ako kasi baka maulit yung nangyayari dati, nung tinutulungan ako ni Ms Aiai (Aiai delas Alas), tapos umayaw ako.

Jiro finds his mental health at risk should he accept acting roles.

"Nakapirma ako sa GMA-7 para sa 'Magpakailanman', tapos hindi natuloy Pinag-workshop ako ni Ms Ai, umayaw ako kasi nanginginig ako sa gamot."

Jiro confessed that he is much better niow.

"Mas okay ako ngasyon kasi naipaliwanag sa akin na mabuti sa Bataan ang mga dapat iwasan. Saka willingness din na gumaling, yun ang importante.

Jiro is referring to a rehabilitaqiton Center in Bataan, when Ms Aiai took her there in 2015.

It ws a great help for Jiro's well being. And for a whiel, he became one of the volunteer staff.

"One year lang po ako nag-volunteer pero medyo mahirap din dahil iba-iba ang sitwasyon. May mga mahirap i-handle, hindi nakikinig.

As of press time Jiro lives in Rizal.

"nasa bahay lang po ako. Naglilibang-libang, cell phone. Nanonood ako ng iba-ibang istorya.Paulit-ulit na nga lang ang mga pinanonood ko".

"Ginawan po ako ng social media account ng pinsan kong babae pero hindi ko naman maasikaso. Kahit daw mga simpleng video lang tapos i-upload ko raw.

"Kapag marami raw followers, kikita raw ako.Sabi ko,hindi ako sanay sa ganoon."