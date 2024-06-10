THE electric cooperative tasked to provide adquate elect4ic power to Mabalacat City residents is Pampanga Elkectric Cooperative II (PELCO II). It has beenn besieged bt complaints from said residents and business owners for its usnsceduled (and sometimes schedulled) power srvice interruptions.

City Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo has been deeply concerned on the impact of frequent brownouts in the city. During a crucial meeting at the city hall, he intrensified efforts to address the frequent unscheduled power interruptions in the city by demending explanatiions and probable solutions from PELCO II. He also directed his key officials to make follow up actions and meet with top representatives from the electic cooperative.

In the said meeting, key officials of the LGU attended: CA Franco Alejo Madlangbayanm CPDO head Rosan S. Paquia, Cirt Engineer Rod de Leon, PIO jay Pelayo IV and Mar Pangilinan, MCG concultant on utilities.

On the PELCO II side were Engr. Emroique Gamboa,, head of technical services, Marvin Sanidad, head of systems operations, Engr. Marvin DElfin, head of systems design, Engr. Delbren Maniago, maintenance supervisor and Edward P. Tinog, area head for Mabalacat Citty.

In the said meeting, PELCO II presented a seris of actions to be taken in collaboration with the LGU in order to address immediate, short term and long term challenges affecting the city;s power supply.

According to the press release, PELCO II for its immediate term plans to implement liad transfer and load balancing among its three transformers to optimize power distribution and mitigate the impact of the unscheduled power interruptions. It will also encourange participati0n in the interruptible load program set up by the Department of Energy.

For its short to medium term, PE;CO II aims to expedite the completuion of its Sta. Maria sub-station by the first quarter of 2025 by increasing its capacity to 25 MVA.

For its lomh yrt,r-plan, PELCO II plans to operate another power station in Dau to enhance the capacioty of its existing Mabiga sub station.

These plans if implemented religiously to their set terms may improve its dispensation of power supply to the city. Otherwise, should its fail on its plans, PELCO II should find ways to relocate somewhere else.