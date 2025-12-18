Jollibee makes Christmas season more joyful with “Buo ang Saya ng Pasko” campaign as Simbang Gabi begins

Jollibee is celebrating the Christmas season with its biggest holiday campaign yet as Filipinos across the country welcome the start of Simbang Gabi with back-to-back treats. The “Buo ang Saya ng Pasko” (The Joy of Christmas is Complete) campaign highlights the many ways Filipino families and communities celebrate the season today, creating a more joyful December for customers nationwide.

“This Christmas, Jollibee wants to remind every Filipino that the true joy of the season comes from being together. No matter where or how we celebrate, what really matters is celebrating with the people we love,” said Dorothy Ching, Jollibee Philippines’ vice president for marketing. “Totoong mas buo ang saya ng Pasko kapag magkakasama tayo at pinagsasaluhan ang mga paborito nating mga pagkain.”