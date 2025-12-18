Jollibee makes Christmas season more joyful with “Buo ang Saya ng Pasko” campaign as Simbang Gabi begins

Jollibee is celebrating the Christmas season with its biggest holiday campaign yet as Filipinos across the country welcome the start of Simbang Gabi with back-to-back treats. The “Buo ang Saya ng Pasko” (The Joy of Christmas is Complete) campaign highlights the many ways Filipino families and communities celebrate the season today, creating a more joyful December for customers nationwide.
“This Christmas, Jollibee wants to remind every Filipino that the true joy of the season comes from being together. No matter where or how we celebrate, what really matters is celebrating with the people we love,” said Dorothy Ching, Jollibee Philippines’ vice president for marketing. “Totoong mas buo ang saya ng Pasko kapag magkakasama tayo at pinagsasaluhan ang mga paborito nating mga pagkain.”
A heartfelt film for the changing Filipino family
This year’s “Buo ang Saya ng Pasko” campaign features a touching Christmas film made in partnership with Forsman and Bodenfors Singapore. The film captures how Filipino families continue to evolve, showing real moments across different walks of life. It follows hospital workers sharing a Christmas meal during their shift, security guards bonding over simple food, couples treating their pets like family, single parents enjoying time with their children, and large families reuniting across generations.
Jollibee said the film celebrates the idea that while traditions change, the spirit of love and connection that defines a Filipino Christmas remains strong.
Joyful Christmas Stores illuminate the nation
Now on its third year, Jollibee’s Joyful Christmas Stores have returned brighter and bigger. This 2025 season marks the largest rollout to date, with 300 decorated branches nationwide. Each store features festive lights and community inspired touches to bring happiness to neighborhoods, including areas affected by recent calamities.
Customers may locate these decorated stores through the Jolly Christmas Tours digital map powered by Google.
A new nationwide celebration for Simbang Gabi
To bring the Christmas spirit to communities early, Jollibee launched the first ever Christmas JOY Day during the opening of Simbang Gabi. The brand joined dawn masses in select Manila churches such as San Agustin Church, Our Lady of Remedies Parish, Sta. Ana Church, and San Fernando de Dilao Parish (Paco Church). Churchgoers received free Jollibee treats as part of the nationwide countdown.
The celebration continued in select schools like Pinaglabanan Elementary School in San Juan, Kapt. Jose Cardones Integrated School in Taguig, and St. Mary’s Elementary School in Marikina. Students received Jollibee Kids Values Books and treats for free, bringing early Christmas cheer to young learners.
New offerings that complete holiday gatherings
Inside the stores, customers can get their hands on the Christmas Bundle, available nationwide for ₱399, which includes a collectible Jollibee Bag Charm and items like Chicken Fillet with Pepper Cream Sauce and Jolly Spaghetti, offering a festive treat for the whole family. Promo runs until December 31, 2025.
Customers can also enjoy the new Family Super Meals, starting at ₱599, perfect for Noche Buena, featuring Chickenjoy, rice, drinks, and sides. Jollibee is also expanding its Christmas Big Order Service, making holiday celebrations easier for families, offices, schools, and communities looking for delicious, hassle-free party food.
Celebrating the Filipino spirit of togetherness
Through its inspiring film, festive store transformations, special on-ground activations, and exciting holiday offerings, Jollibee hopes to bring families and communities closer this December. The brand said its “Buo ang Saya ng Pasko” campaign reinforces a simple message: Christmas joy feels complete when it is shared with the people we love.
Whether people gather in churches, schools, workplaces, homes, or their favorite Jollibee store, the brand aims to make every moment of the season more joyful and meaningful for Filipinos everywhere.
Craving more Jollibee treats and exclusives? Head to www.jollibee.com.ph for the latest updates, order your favorites at https://order.jollibee.com/, and follow us on social media for more JOYful surprises!