Jollibee’s New Christmas Treats Bring Holiday Joy in Every Cup

Christmas in the Philippines is all about togetherness, joy, and of course — indulgent food that bring people closer. This year, Jollibee makes the season even sweeter with its all-new Christmas Treats, made to turn even the simplest moments into a festive holiday celebration.

From the first sip of the luscious Iced Vanilla and Iced Caramel Coffees to the creamy Coffee Floats, and the chocolatey Rocky Road Sundae made with KITKAT ®, every treat delivers holiday joy in every cup. Smooth, crunchy, creamy, and chocolatey — these festive treats offer rich textures and delicious flavors that feel like Christmas with every cup.

“Filipino Christmas is known as the longest and happiest in the world, and Jollibee is proud to be part of the celebrations,” said Pamie Cruz, Marketing Director from Jollibee. “With the new Jollibee Christmas treats, we want to capture the spirit of the season by transforming everyday into joyful holiday moments.”

Perfect for barkada bonding, office merienda breaks, or family get-togethers, Jollibee’s Christmas Treats let you bring the holiday cheer anywhere, anytime, starting at only PHP 60.

The Jollibee Christmas Treats are available for a limited time only in select Jollibee stores nationwide for dine-in, take-out, and delivery. Order now via the Jollibee App, Order.Jollibee.com, GrabFood, or foodpanda, and experience holiday joy in every moment.

