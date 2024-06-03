JOS in Bulacan LGU to become SSS members

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Job order or JO employees of the local government unit of Bocaue in Bulacan will become members of the Social Security System (SSS).

The JOs, numbering 800, will become self-employed members of the agency under a memorandum of agreement signed by the LGU and SSS.

The MOA stipulates inclusive, affordable, and sustainable safety net against contingencies that may result in financial challenges.

The SSS said that through their KaSSSangga Collect Program, JO employees will have their social security upon reaching retirement age.

Under the agreement, the LGU will deduct the monthly Social Security and Employees’ Compensation contributions of its JO workers from their salaries and remit them to the SSS branch.

The minimum monthly contribution for self-employed members is P570, according to the SSS.

SSS will facilitate the on-site registration for all eligible JO personnel and conduct seminars to emphasize the value of active SSS membership so they can maximize the benefits and privileges.

Meanwhile, the SSS Cabanatuan (Nueva Ecija) Branch said it is intensifying the Run After Contribution Evaders (RACE) Campaign to remind the obligations that every employer must fulfill.

This came after the agency subjected 14 establishments to RACE wherein the employers were directed to comply with the time set by the branch in registering their employees and settling delinquencies.

Among the establishments visited were employers who failed to remit employees' contributions, with established collectibles exceeding P529,000.

SSS Cabanatuan branch records show that 11 percent or 768 employers are not paying contributions out of the 6,835 total active business establishments.

The agency reminded all establishments to comply with the provisions of the SSS, under Republic Act 11199, so that they and their employees can enjoy the benefits they will need when the time comes.

SSS members are entitled to sickness, maternity, disability, retirement, death, and funeral benefits, and the employees’ compensation benefit for members whose cause of illness or death is work-related.