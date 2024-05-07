Jose Abad Santos' martyrdom observed

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) - Pampanga First District Engineering Office (DEO) commemorated the 82nd death anniversary of Jose Abad Santos on Wednesday morning.

DPWH Pampanga 1st DEO Chief Almer Miranda led the wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of the local hero situated near the North Luzon Expressway interchange along the Jose Abad Santos Avenue in the city.

Abad Santos, who hailed from this capital city, served as the fifth Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Philippines and acting president of the Philippines during World War II.

He was executed by the Japanese military on May 2, 1942 after he refused to pledge allegiance to the Japanese government.

"We hold wreath-laying ceremony for Jose Abad Santos every to honor his legacy and sacrifice for us Filipinos," Miranda said.

He added that the dedication and patriotism of the Kapampangan hero inspire public servants like themselves to continue his legacy.

“Jose Abad Santos answered the call of duty when his country needed him most and as public servants, we are inspired to emulate his example in our own simple way,” Miranda said.

Miranda was joined by DPWH-Pampanga 1st DEO Assistant District Engineer Alfie Lejarde, and other officials of the office during the simple wreath-laying rites.