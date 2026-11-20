It is expected that in 2027, a lot of people interested in entering politics will be visible.

We've already heard of some celebrities who visibly attend showbiz gatherings.

One of the most popular hosts in noontime show has been encouraged to run in next years election.

Jose Manalo is being called as "Mayor" in Eat Bulaga's segment "Sugod Bahay, kapatid"

The comedian admitted there are a few who wants him to run either as councilor or mayor.

However, the actor/comedian turn them down.

Jose says, what they do in their segment is part of public service, to consider.

"Kasi yung public servant din na tinatawag natin, e, sa Eat Bulaga, gnaun din naman ang ginagawa, e. entertainment din yan, nag-e-enjoy ang mga tao,

"So, tumutulong ka na rin. Pero para sa pulitika, hindi rin muna siguro.

"Saka hindi ko about yun. Hindi ako pumapasok sa isang bahay na hindi ko naman kakayanin. Aminin natin yun, hindi puwede." explains Jose in his interview.

During campaign periods, Jose and Wally Bayola fills the stage of candidates for entertainment.

They knew that once they go up the stage, they are endorsing the candidate.

"Depende pa rin dun sa ine-endorse namin at saka sa sinasampahan namin. Siyempre kasama pa rin ang pangalan namin pag nag-endorse ka.

"Hindi lang sa pera ang usapan natin. Oo, maganda yung talent fee. Pero sa tingin ng tao, yun ang kailangang ingatan mo.

"Kailangan kilala mo yung dapat i-endorse, kung paano."

Jose confessed that he is currently happy with how his resort business thrives.

One of this is their hots spring resort in Laguna.

"Siguro, si misis ang marunong lang talagang humawak."

Jose is married to Mergene "Gene" Maranan, former EB Babes dance group member.

"Siya lahat, pati pagpapagawa. Hindi naman ako ang makikialam kung nao ang makakabuti sa future, go lang, walang problema.

"So far, meron pa uling pangalawang binubuksan. sana matapos na uli.

"Thank you Lord. Pino-provide naman talaga Niya lahat. Kahit hindi mo hingin sa kanya. Alam niya yung pangangailangan mo, e.