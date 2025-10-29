Judo athletes bring honor to Pampanga

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda on Monday, October 27 met with five athletes from the Shin Ko Judo Club Pampanga who brought pride to the province after winning medals at the 3rd Philippine Ultimate Judo Championships International Open in Manila.

The competitions were held last October 15, 2025. Young athletes Althea Wilson, Flint Danganan, Miguel Roque, Kirsten Roque, Eunice Bermudo clinched medals in their respective categories.

During a courtesy visit, the athletes thanked the provincial government for its support in their training and participation in competitions.

The Capitol said Wilson claimed a silver medal in the 63 kg division of the Seniors Category.

In the Kids Category, Danganan earned bronze in the 27 kg division.

Miguel Roque took home the silver medal in the 40 kg division while Kirsten Roque won bronze in the 44 kg division.

Bermudo on the other hand secured bronze in the 57 kg division.