June 15 a non-working day in Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, has declared June 15, 2024 a special non-working holiday in Pampanga.

Dersamin, by authority of the President., signed on May 27, Monday, Proclamation No. 555 to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the Mount Pinatubo eruption and the resilience of Kapampangans.

"It is but fitting and proper that the people in the Province of Pampanga be given the full opportunity to participate in the occasion," the proclamation stated.

The eruption of Mt. Pinatubo on June 15, 1991 is regarded as the second largest volcanic eruption in the 20th century.

The disaster caused massive destruction and adversely affected the provinces of Zambales, Pampanga, Bataan, Tarlac and Nueva Ecija.