June 15 declared non-working day

Malacañang has declared Monday, June 15, 2026, a special non-working day in Pampanga in commemoration of the 35th anniversary of the 1991 eruption of Mt. Pinatubo.

The declaration was made through Proclamation No. 1280, signed by Acting Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto by authority of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

The proclamation grants residents of Pampanga a special holiday

The eruption of Mount Pinatubo is the second largest volcanic eruption of the 20th century.

Malacañang said the observance seeks to ensure that the lessons and values learned from the disaster continue to be remembered by the people of Pampanga and future generations.

The Office of the Governor of Pampanga requested that June 15, 2026 be declared a special non-working day in recognition of the event.

The 1991 Mt. Pinatubo eruption caused massive destruction and adversely affected the provinces of Pampanga, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac and Nueva Ecija.

The Palace said it is fitting to provide residents of Pampanga the opportunity to fully participate in activities related to the anniversary.