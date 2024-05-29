June 15 declared special non-working day in Angeles

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Malacanang has declared June 15 (Saturday) as a special non-working day in Angeles City in remembrance of the eruption of Mt. Pinatubo on June 15, 1991.

Proclamation No. 556, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, said that the Pinatubo eruption was the second-largest volcanic eruption in the 20th century and has caused "unprecedented devastation and destruction" in Angeles City and Pampanga.

"To enable Angelenos to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the Mt. Pinatubo eruption and look back on how they rose from this adversity, the Office of the Mayor requested that 15 June 2024 be declared a special (non-working) day in the City of Angeles," the proclamation stated.

The proclamation said the people will now be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion.